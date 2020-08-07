The demand for video conferencing is very high these days and Zoom remained one of the most popular apps due to its best video call service. Now, Zoom for Android adds the dark mode support, more reactions, and a few other tweaks in the app for the users.

The desktop users have had a dark theme for a little while now, but Android users have had to face the problem while making late-night calls. And now Zoom for Android finally gets dark mode with the latest update. Moreover, it also brings a few other new features.

Zoom For Android Adds Dark Theme

Zoom will automatically switch to a nifty new dark version by updating the app to version 5.2.42588.0803 and activate the dark theme on the device. It can only match your device settings as there is no settings toggle for it.

You will find these changes now on Google Play: