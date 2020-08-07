Zoom For Android Adds Dark Theme
The demand for video conferencing is very high these days and Zoom remained one of the most popular apps due to its best video call service. Now, Zoom for Android adds the dark mode support, more reactions, and a few other tweaks in the app for the users.
The desktop users have had a dark theme for a little while now, but Android users have had to face the problem while making late-night calls. And now Zoom for Android finally gets dark mode with the latest update. Moreover, it also brings a few other new features.
Zoom will automatically switch to a nifty new dark version by updating the app to version 5.2.42588.0803 and activate the dark theme on the device. It can only match your device settings as there is no settings toggle for it.
You will find these changes now on Google Play:
WHAT’S NEW
Changes to existing features
- Show annotator’s name by default
Meeting features
- Additional meeting reactions
- Toggle aspect ratio for video feeds
Chat features
- Invite members by channel or organization
- Mute channel notifications
- Improved Chat UI
Phone features
- Transfer call to any meeting
- View transcriptions of call recordings
General features
- Security section when scheduling a meeting
- Dark mode support
Resolved Issues
- Minor bug fixes
Most of the above mentioned new features are business-focused, but the dark mode is something that will give benefits to everyone in their routine tasks
The company is rolling out the update via the Play Store, but if you are not seeing it there then you can download it from APK Mirror via the link ZOOM Cloud Meetings 5.2.42588.0803 — APK Mirror.
