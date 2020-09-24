Zoom for Android brings some new features for the users. What they will get to experience? The question must be popping up in your mind. Let’s jump in the details.

Now all the Android users can add virtual backgrounds during video calls on their device’s Zoom app. Currently, the new feature is only functional for photos and videos but cannot be added as virtual backgrounds. To access the virtual background feature, Android users will need to update the Zoom app. During the pandemic, the video-conferencing app Zoom Experienced a Boom!

Zoom for Android Adds Several New Features

With the help of latest update for Zoom on Android, users will be able to make a selection from the default virtual backgrounds or add their own from the gallery. Here is how to add a virtual background? First, you need to click on More, and then select Virtual Background. You can just tap on the pre-existing backgrounds available to use them, or click on the plus sign in the far right to add their own.

Zoom’s Android app integrates with the Calendar and enhances scheduling with default settings in this latest update. Users can also share their device’s audio with other participants of the meeting.

Another addition is “Breakout Rooms” which allows the meeting host to split the zoom meetings in up to 50 rooms. Now, the participants are free to select the option of self-selecting Breakout Rooms.

The latest update brings enhanced link preview and search-ability, the option of hiding chatbots in the IM list, and ‘Mark as Unread’ for images and files to the Zoom app. It has also fixed the issues with the Breakout Room. Some other bugs in the app have also been fixed by the update.

