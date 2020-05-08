Zoom Funeral during pandemic is a terrifying reality

Virtual funerals are a fact in many nations with many mourning Americans during quarantine. People who lost their loved ones can see the last rites through Zoom app.

Funeral plans have been impossible to prepare, and in situations where the mourners have sought to assemble, the law enforcement agencies have jumped in. For funeral homes, owners and staff are put in a tough situation to attempt and separate themselves socially during the services or to plan a simulated funeral for those in attendance. Hence, Zoom funerals are the best option in that scenario.

Zoom, a video conferencing application that has seen huge increases in popularity since the shutdown, is now being used in entirely unexpected ways, including funerals for those who have lost a loved one during this period. Zoom call helps family and friends to remember the loss, does not require the emotional intimacy of sitting together, hugging or having a drink together.

For Muslims, people who have lost their loved ones are digitally attending funerals and conducting the last rites using the Zoom app. They can stand two meters away from each other to perform namaz-e-janaza.

This is not uncommon, or surprising, for mourners to have trouble with the concept of a Zoom funeral, but according to Kessler, a ritual even a simulated one is better than none. we believe that there is nothing right and wrong in grief as it comes from heart if genuinely felt it. We must mourn virtually during this deadly pandemic to curb the spread of COVID-19.