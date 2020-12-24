Zoom gear up to launch its own e-mail and calendar service

Zoom is now one of the most common video chat or meeting apps for both personal and business use. The current COVID-19 pandemic has only fueled the app’s fame, adding more than 500,000,000 downloads to the Play Store.

Since strengthening its position in the video call business during pandemic phase, Zoom is now preparing to introduce its own email service along with calendar app which is set to launch by next year. This step has been taken by the business to compete on giants like Google and Microsoft, the media reported.

The business has had a spectacular year, with its share value gaining more than 500 percent thanks to an incredible surge in distance work and learning.

Zoom’s primary rivals are video conferencing platforms packaged as part of the business app suites.

In addition, Zoom is said to have a greater emphasis on texting, but it is not clear if it will develop a product to compete with Teams and Slack or merely enhance integrated chat capabilities in online meetings. All this said, with Salesforce taking up Slack, the company may also wish to grow into entire messaging, providing a comprehensive offering to businesses that may not have to incorporate services from so many providers.

While these devices are already in their early stages of production and could not yet be placed on the market, Zoom is scheduled to start selling them, possibly as demo models, in the first quarter of 2021.