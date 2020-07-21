ZOOM: How Touchscreen works for video calls

For the foreseeable future, plenty of folks will rely on Zoom, so naturally the company is getting into the hardware game. The video conferencing company based in San Jose announced its first Zoom from home device. This is a collaboration with DTEN, also headquartered in San Jose, which manufactures equipment for corporate video conferencing. It accepts pre-orders for $599 for the DTEN ME which should be sh

For your office, it’s basically a second display that operates natively with Zoom, allowing for video calls and collaboration with a large, fancy touchscreen.

Let’s dive into the specs: You get a 27 “capacitive touchscreen with 1080p resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio for six Benjamins. It has triple camera and eight microphones to make your Zoom calls sound and look better than your old laptop’s actually do. DTEN ME connects via WiFi or Ethernet to the Internet, and also has an HDMI port.

The touchpad can be used to share and annotate content, just in case you need to mark up a chart such as John Madden or something. Overall, seeing as this does some of the same things that you can already do on a computer with Zoom, but with better mics and cameras, and it also frees up computing power on your computer.

That being said, the name of Zoom was linked to some tricky privacy activities, as we found out at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meanwhile, the company has beefed up its security systems a bit, but some people would probably be wary of paying $600 in their homes for a Zoom-powered camera. Of course Facebook had the same problem with Portal.