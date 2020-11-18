In order to stop Zoombombers, Zoom is rolling out new security features. Zoombombers usually get into meetings uninvited. Now, the hosts and co-hosts will have the option to pause their meeting and remove a disruptive participant temporarily.

When hosts click the ‘Suspend Participant Activities’ button under the security icon, it will stop all video, audio, chat, annotation, screen sharing and recording. The breakout rooms will also be temporarily ended if a host clicks this button.

Zoom Introduces New Security Features to Prevent Zoombombers

The Zoom team will then ask the hosts if they want to report a user from their meeting, share any other details, and optionally include a screenshot. Once they click ‘Submit,’ the reported user will be removed from the meeting. Moreover, the security team of Zoom will be notified.

After that, hosts and co-hosts will be able to resume their meeting by individually re-enabling the features they’d like to use.

“This fall, Zoom deployed an At-Risk Meeting Notifier to scan public social media posts and other websites for publicly shared Zoom Meeting links. When the tool detects a meeting that looks to be at high risk of being disrupted, it automatically alerts the account owner by email and provides advice on what to do. These steps could include deleting the vulnerable meeting and creating a new one with a new meeting ID, enabling security settings, or using another Zoom solution, like Zoom Video Webinars or OnZoom,” Zoom said in a blog.

This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoom gained significant popularity but the company came under fire for an increase of Zoombombing. This is the reason that now the company is planning to implement several security features in order to address the issue.

