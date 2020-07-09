The famous video calling app Zoom which has gained much popularity in the post-COVID-19 world is planning to roll out yet another service for its customers. Recently, the company has announced that it has launched a hardware subscription service. The main reason for launching this service is to make the application more accessible to users. The hardware service is available for phone devices and meeting rooms.

Zoom Launches Hardware Subscription Service For its Customers

You all must be thinking that how Zoom is manufacturing the hardware. Well, it’s not. The company has collaborated with third-party hardware manufacturers like DTEN, Neat, Poly, and Yealink for the phone and meeting room hardware devices.

According to the data shared by company’s website, the cost of hardware services for Zoom Phone depends on the device which the user chooses and it ranges between $5.99 and $60 per month. On the other hand, the price for hardware services for Zoom Rooms ranges between $75 to $200 per month.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Zoom has earned immense popularity due to its resourcefulness in online education and virtual meetings. But as more people started to use the app, there were some concerns over privacy and security issues, forcing it to roll out major upgrades.

The company also became a part of a list of major US internet companies which includes Facebook, Microsoft, and Alphabet’s Google, to have suspended processing of requests for user data from Hong Kong authorities while they study the new law.

