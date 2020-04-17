During the coronavirus pandemic, the popularity of video conferencing platform Zoom increases but at the same time, the app faced a lot of criticism regarding security issues. That’s why now the company is rolling out a number of measures meant to handle the security issue and stop the criticisms on its privacy concerns.

Zoom Meeting App Rolls Out New Security Measures

A few days back, Google also banned Zoom for its employees due to security issues and other security companies also raise questions on the privacy issue of Zoom.

The chief executive of Zoom, Eric Yuan said that the company is taking a step against the issue of data hacking and harassment by individuals who crash sessions in what is referred to as “Zoombombing.” Zoom is working with cyber-security firm Luta Security to tackle the issue of privacy.

Zoom said in an online post:

“As a reminder, meeting servers in China have always been geofenced with the goal of ensuring that meeting data of users outside of China stays outside of China,”

A few days ago, Zoom also revealed plans to produce a transparency report that outlined a transparency report documenting data and information demands.

