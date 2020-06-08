Finally, the Zoom has revealed why it is not facilitating the free users with end-to-end encryption on video calls. Chief Executive Officer Eric Yuan explains after the executive stated that the company would not offer the end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for free calls to make sure it was able to work with law enforcement. Yuan has confirmed it during a conference call that the E2EE security would only be provided to premium Zoom users while the other free users of the platform will not be able to get the facility.

However, several users have criticised the company on Twitter for compromising basic security which is provided by other platforms that include WhatsApp, Google Duo, and Facetime. Alex Stamos, the company’s security consultant explained why the company has taken this decision with E2EE security.

Zoom Reveals Reason Behind Not Providing End-to-End Encryption to Free Users

Stamos said that Zoom is currently facing a “difficult balancing act” of trying to improve privacy while also “reducing the human impact of the abuse of its product.” Here, the security consultant refers to “hate speech, exposure to children and other illegal behaviours” that have infected Zoom in recent times.

He further said that “self-service users” or the non-premium users often using the fake identities for disrupting the platform with such abuses. However, the executive has confirmed that enterprises such as schools and other educational institutes are getting the facility of E2EE while they are not paying a premium.

During the conference call on Tuesday, Zoom CEO and Founder Eric Yuan said:

“Free users, for sure, we don’t want to give that because we also want to work together with the FBI, with local law enforcement, in case some people use Zoom for the bad purpose.”

Some facts on Zoom’s current plans for E2E encryption, which are complicated by the product requirements for an enterprise conferencing product and some legitimate safety issues. The E2E design is available here:https://t.co/beLdeAwMSM — Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) June 3, 2020

Stomas says:

“All users (free and paid) have their meeting content encrypted using a per-meeting AES256 key. Content is encrypted by the sending client and decrypted by receiving clients or by Zoom’s connector servers to bridge into the PSTN network and other services”

Recommended Reading: Zoom Makes Huge Profit as Online Conferencing Becomes a Daily Norm