The demand for video calling apps is on the rise due to which there is a strong competition going on. Each app is rolling out new specs and features for attracting more people towards them. Simultaneously, to retain its popularity, Zoom has launched a 27-inches touchscreen display tuned to its video-conferencing platform.

Zoom Rolls Out a 27-inches Touchscreen For Home Conferencing

The slogan “Zoom for Home” was being promoted as a combination of hardware and software developed for working remotely, which the company expects to continue even after the pandemic.

The touchscreen launched by zoom is a decent one and priced at $599. It will give close competition to Portal screens made by Facebook.

Zoom chief executive Eric Yuan said in a press release,

After experiencing remote work ourselves for the past several months, it was clear that we needed to innovate a new category dedicated to remote workers.

Zoom has partnered with videoconferencing firm DTEN on the displays, which are to begin shipping in the month of August. The step taken by Zoom came as a response to Microsoft-Google collaboration on enhancing features of their video calling platforms.

IDC senior research analyst Rich Costello stated that,

With employers and employees working through what the future of work will look like, it is important that people feel set up for success. We’ve now moved to the phase of making sure employees have the right devices to enable productivity.

Check out? Zoom Reveals Reason Behind Not Providing End-to-End Encryption to Free Users