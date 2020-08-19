Zoom set to arrive to Google Assistant Smart Display

Google managed to bring group calls to the Nest Hub Max for Duo and Meet back in June. Now Zoom will be available soon this year on Google’s Smart Displays Assistant.

Zoom set to arrive on Google’s Smart Displays Assistant

This morning Google secretly revealed “one more way to use your favorite video chat service.” If you already own a smart display powered by Google Assistant and fitted with camera, you’ll soon be able to use it on your calendar for all those Zoom meetings and happy hours. Any time you say something such as, “Hey Google, join my next meeting, displays will be able to start the appropriate application.

Free and paid users of the video app can make or join Zoom calls on their Google displays, Google added.

It’s uncertain how many users on Google Displays would be enabled for Zoom calls. You can chat with up to 100 people on the nest hub or Nest Hub Max for Google Meet calls while Google Duo (which used to support only one-on-one calls on a Google Display) can handle groups of up to 32 people.

Despite many people opting to work remotely, probably indefinitely, videoconferencing is expanding on almost every site. Facebook today also revealed that the video conferencing app would appear on Portal apps. Meanwhile, Zoom today revealed it is coming to Facebook Portal Mini, Portal and Portal+ in September, with Portal TV support arriving ‘in the future.’ The first Amazon Alexa app to receive it will be Echo Show 8′ later this year.