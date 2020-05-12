Zoom to Add End-to-End Encryption for its Paid Customers

After various reports on the loopholes in the security plans of American tech company Zoom, it recently decided to rectify its position. The company prepared a 90-day plan and have since been releasing updates and slowly increasing its security. Lately, Zoom announced that they were finally adding end-to-end encryption to the video-calls of its paid customers.

In partnership with Keybase, a New York based start-up that specialises in end-to-end encryption enabled messaging, Zoom plans to provide the type of encryption that famous instant messaging applications like WhatsApp offer to their customers in order to protect their private data.

The announcement was made by the CEO of Zoom, in which he stated that “We are excited to integrate Keybase’s team into the Zoom family to help us build end-to-end encryption that can reach current Zoom scalability,”.

The reports on major loopholes in Zoom’s encryption system began rolling out in March this year when millions of people took to video-conferencing applications to work or study ‘from home. The security researchers highlighted that the application only provided transport-layer encryption which created certain information coming from the client’s end visible to Zoom servers. On the other hand, with end-to-end encryption, only the people who are communicating can see the messages and other data being sent.

A lot of shareholders at Zoom have since maligned the company for failing to disclose this information. However, the end-to-end encryption will only be granted to Zoom’s paying customers. Once the host enables this feature, any cloud-based recording of the conference will be disabled, and the participants will not be able to join by phone.