Zoom to Freeze Features for 90-Days To Fix Security and Privacy Concerns

Zoom, which recently came under a lot of pressure due to privacy and protection concerns, today revealed that the video conferencing service will be enacting a freeze option for the next 90 days. In a blog post CEO Eric S. Yuan said the company would not carry out any new features until the existing feature set is optimized. In fact, it will consult with third-party experts to plan a transparency report.

That’s a big improvement that has seen people use Zoom since the coronavirus pandemic for reasons no one has expected. “Our platform was planned mainly for corporate clients,” Yuan says. “We didn’t develop the product with the foresight that instantly any person in the world will work, read, and socialize from home in a matter of weeks. We now have a much broader range of consumers.”

In an attempt to clean up the operation the organization has also made some other changes. These initiatives include feedback from experts and consumers from third parties to fix vulnerabilities, a beefed-up bug bounty scheme and a monthly webinar to provide consumers from protection and privacy alerts.

Zoom’s team also announced plans to produce a transparency report outlining Zoom’s team’s demands also announced plans to offer a transparency report documenting data and information demands. This will be compatible with many other big corporations including Apple, Twitter, and Microsoft.

That’s exciting to learn from Zoom’s current customers, and the several millions of new customers who for the first time chose the app to communicate with friends, families and colleagues.