Zoom to Make Live Transcription Feature Free for All

Zoom is planning to make the live transcription paid feature free for all users from the Fall 2021. Currently, the users have to pay for the live transcriptions or automatic closed captioning in the app.

The company has confirmed that the feature will be made available to all users this year. With the help of Live transcription, users will see real-time captions during video calls. This new feature will improve the communication quality during conference meetings between users from different regions of the World. The company will make the official availability of the feature around the globe in the fall of 2021.

Zoom to Make Live Transcription Paid Feature Free for All

“Now we are excited to announce that we are looking to take our efforts a step further and are working towards making automatic closed captioning —what we refer to as “Live Transcription”— available to all of our users in the fall of 2021,” Zoom wrote in the blog post.

Zoom is working to make the live transcription available to all those users who want it on urgent basis. To avail this service, users will need to sign up by filling an online form and asking for free access to the feature.

Once the hosts put a request for meeting, Zoom will offer live transcription to their accounts. The user will receive a confirmation email with more details by enabling the live transcription.

Zoom noted on its support page that “live transcription only supports English for now and it recommends users to speak clearly for best results”.

