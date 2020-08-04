Zoom, the video communication service has changed the way it operated in China. From August 23, the social media platform will shift to partner only model in mainland China while suspending direct sales to all customers in the region. In this way, from now on Zoom will rely on third party apps for providing services in China.

On Monday, the Zoom customers residing in China had received a mail that informed them about this new change and revealed that this new addition would provide users with better local support. In an email, Zoom has mentioned Bizconf Communications, Suiri Zhumu Video Conference, and Systec Umeet as its partners that can offer its commercial service to customers in China.

Zoom to Rely on Third Party Apps for Provision of Services in China

It seems like Zoom is trying to stay away from China’s operation after it has come under the lawsuit of human rights activists over privacy concerns associated with the app. In May, the company had also announced that it will suspend free registrations for users in China and will also limit new registrations for business customers who signup on the app through authorized representatives. In June, Zoom once again came under fire for sitting down an account belonging to US-based Chinese activists who were having an online group video call to memorialize the Tiananmen Square massacre.

Zoom tried to clear its position and revealed that it had shut down accounts after the request of China’s governments and announced that all the suspended accounts were reinstalled after some time as well. Security researchers also found out that Zoom had re-routed some calls through its servers in China. After this scenario, it seems that Zoom has made the right decision after thrusting its operations to third-party companies in China.

Also Read: ZOOM: How Touchscreen works for video calls