ZTBL Signs an MoU with GrowTech for Increasing Agricultural Yield

Recently, ZTBL has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GROWTECH Services to improve agricultural yield. GrowTech Services is a leading agritech company. According to the MoU, GROWTECH Services will render technological solutions to ZTBL in order to resolve the agricultural problems faced by farmers. On the occasion, Founder GROW-TECH, Faisal Bilal said,

Pakistan’s agricultural sector is facing challenges with regard to declining productivity. We are pleased that Pakistan’s leading Agriculture bank has joined hands with us to avail our services which will help to improve output yield while reducing input costs for farmers, affected areas, crop health, and nutrition is providing relevant functionalities This will improve farmers’ carning and in needs.

This will assist in improving farmers’ earning and consequently, it will accelerate the overall agri-economy. Cofounders of Growtech Mr. Shahnawaz Mahmood and Mr. Abdul Rehman showed their gratitude to President ZTBL Mr. Muhammad Shahbaz Jameel and his team for offering tremendous support. Through this partnership, ZTBL farmers will have access to state-of-the-art technology services.

Aligning its effort with ZTBL, GROWTECH will render remote sensing-based services to ZTBL beneficiary farmers and will help to resolve agricultural land problems, determination of affected areas, crop health, and nutrition needs.

Through the platform, recommendations will also be made to the farmers for a balanced fertilizer plan to assist in the reduction of the input cost. Furthermore, GROWTECH App is providing relevant functionalities to all the stakeholders and will also incorporate marketplace such as farmers’ shops.

Growtech is working on a scientific basis with its own team of agronomists guiding the farmers with their analysis and recommendations. So far, GROWTECH has already provided its services to corporate as well as individual farmers.

