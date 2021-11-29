The smartphone game is quite interesting since all the manufacturers try to compete with each other when it comes to launching new features and etc. This time the competition is between Motorolla and Xiaomi which are planning to include the upcoming flagship processor by Qualcomm named Snapdragon 8 GEN1 SoC that will be announced on November 30. Surprisingly, ZTE is also joining the same race.

The report reveals that ZTE is working on launching not just one but three different phones with Qualcomm’s flagship SoC. The devices will launch under the Nubia line-up and according to rumors, they will be named Nubia Red Magic 7 and Red Magic 7 Pro, as well as the Nubia Z40.

The reports suggest that Nubia Red Magic 7 is launched for people having gaming craze and it will be the most powerful Android phone available in the market. This is the only information of these devices we know so far and have no idea regarding other features.

It seems these brands including ZTE are anxiously waiting for Qualcomm to announce its flagship chipset so they can tease their devices and we come to know more about them.

ZTE also Gears Up to Launch device with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC

Many readers would be thinking that why these brands are in hurry to include Qualcomm’s flagship chipset in their high-end devices. The answer is simple: they want to compete with Samsung since the Korean company is usually the first one to launch the very first device with Qualcomm’s new chipset. And now since the Chinese companies are actively participating with all brands, this might be their move to show the world that they are not less than anyone.

So, let’s wait and watch who is going to win this marathon this time.

Also Read: Qualcomm Confirms Giving New Name to Snapdragon Chipset