Here comes another budget-friendly 5G smartphone from the Chinese company, ZTE. Right on schedule, ZTE has unveiled the Axon 11 SE 5G. The phone has come with some high-end specs but the interesting thing is that the price of the phone is not much high. It is one of the affordable 5G smartphones. The highlight of the Axon 11 SE 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset, which allows for dual-mode 5G. Moreover, it is a Snapdragon 765G-grade performer. Let’s have a look at the other specs of the phone.

ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G is Live with Dimensity 800

The newly launched smartphone is basically a gaming phone according to the ZTE. The company claims that it can endure an hour of heavy gaming keeping the temperature of the phone low. ZTE has actually used graphite heat sinks that efficiently dissipate the heat from the CPU and GPU.

Moreover, the phone has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD of 2340x1080px resolution. We will see a 16MP f/2.0 camera on the front. Axon 11 SE 5G has a quad camera setup on the back. The main camera is a 48MP f/1.79, alongside an 8MP f/2.2 120-degree ultrawide and a pair of 2MP f/2.4 sensors – a depth and a macro sensor.

More interestingly, there is a 4,000mAh battery that ZTE claims can tolerate 12 hours of continuous use. Also, the phone will be charged 50% in just 30 minutes. Moreover, the phone runs Android 10 out of the box with MiFavor UI OS.

The phone has currently launched in China. There are no words about its international availability. But we hope to get it here in Pakistan very soon. The phone is available in Aurora Glamour and Aurora Glacier colours. However, the pre-orders for the Axon 11 SE 5G are now live in China. It is available in three memory variants. Here are the pricing details of all models.