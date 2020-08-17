Last week, numerous certification pages highlighted a phone with model number ZTE A2121 which suggested that a mobile company is planning to bring a successor to the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G. It will be the first phone with an under-display camera, confirmed by the company CEO.

Now the official page on Weibo revealed that it will be known as ZTE Axon 20 5G and will be launched on September 1.

ZTE Axon 20 5G to Arrive on September 1

The Axon 20 5G is not the first mobile with under-display camera but it will be the first commercially available smartphone. The panel of the phone is developed by Visionox which is one of the biggest OLED manufacturers in China.

The R&D process of the UD camera solution has already completed by the company and will be working by optimizing the pixel arrangement around the camera’s lens.

Expected Specs:

NETWORK Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE / 5G

LAUNCH Announced Not announced yet Status Rumored

BODY Dimensions 172.1 x 77.9 x 7.9 mm (6.78 x 3.07 x 0.31 in) Weight 198 g (6.98 oz) Build Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.92 inches, 113.7 cm2 (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels (~388 ppi density)

PLATFORM OS Android 10, MiFavor 10 Chipset Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver) GPU Adreno 620

MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM

MAIN CAMERA Quad 64 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS

SELFIE CAMERA Single 32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), under display Features HDR Video [email protected]

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Unspecified 24-bit/192kHz audio

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes Radio No USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

BATTERY Non-removable Li-Ion 4120 mAh battery Charging Fast charging 18W

