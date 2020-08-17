ZTE Axon 20 5G to Arrive on September 1

Last week, numerous certification pages highlighted a phone with model number ZTE A2121 which suggested that a mobile company is planning to bring a successor to the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G. It will be the first phone with an under-display camera, confirmed by the company CEO.

Now the official page on Weibo revealed that it will be known as ZTE Axon 20 5G and will be launched on September 1.

The Axon 20 5G is not the first mobile with under-display camera but it will be the first commercially available smartphone. The panel of the phone is developed by Visionox which is one of the biggest OLED manufacturers in China.

The R&D process of the UD camera solution has already completed by the company and will be working by optimizing the pixel arrangement around the camera’s lens.

Expected Specs:

NETWORKTechnologyGSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE / 5G
LAUNCHAnnouncedNot announced yet
StatusRumored
BODYDimensions172.1 x 77.9 x 7.9 mm (6.78 x 3.07 x 0.31 in)
Weight198 g (6.98 oz)
BuildGlass front, glass back, aluminum frame
SIMHybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAYTypeOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size6.92 inches, 113.7 cm2 (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2460 pixels (~388 ppi density)
PLATFORMOSAndroid 10, MiFavor 10
ChipsetQualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)
GPUAdreno 620
MEMORYCard slotmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
MAIN CAMERAQuad64 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesDual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS
SELFIE CAMERASingle32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), under display
FeaturesHDR
Video[email protected]
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackUnspecified
24-bit/192kHz audio
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFCYes
RadioNo
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
BATTERYNon-removable Li-Ion 4120 mAh battery
ChargingFast charging 18W
