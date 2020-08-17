ZTE Axon 20 5G to Arrive on September 1
Last week, numerous certification pages highlighted a phone with model number ZTE A2121 which suggested that a mobile company is planning to bring a successor to the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G. It will be the first phone with an under-display camera, confirmed by the company CEO.
Now the official page on Weibo revealed that it will be known as ZTE Axon 20 5G and will be launched on September 1.
ZTE Axon 20 5G to Arrive on September 1
The Axon 20 5G is not the first mobile with under-display camera but it will be the first commercially available smartphone. The panel of the phone is developed by Visionox which is one of the biggest OLED manufacturers in China.
The R&D process of the UD camera solution has already completed by the company and will be working by optimizing the pixel arrangement around the camera’s lens.
Expected Specs:
|NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|LAUNCH
|Announced
|Not announced yet
|Status
|Rumored
|BODY
|Dimensions
|172.1 x 77.9 x 7.9 mm (6.78 x 3.07 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|198 g (6.98 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.92 inches, 113.7 cm2 (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels (~388 ppi density)
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 10, MiFavor 10
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 620
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Quad
|64 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), under display
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|[email protected]
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Unspecified
|24-bit/192kHz audio
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|BATTERY
|Non-removable Li-Ion 4120 mAh battery
|Charging
|Fast charging 18W
|NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|LAUNCH
|Announced
|Not announced yet
|Status
|Rumored
|BODY
|Dimensions
|172.1 x 77.9 x 7.9 mm (6.78 x 3.07 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|198 g (6.98 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.92 inches, 113.7 cm2 (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels (~388 ppi density)
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 10, MiFavor 10
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 620
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Quad
|64 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), under display
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|[email protected]
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Unspecified
|24-bit/192kHz audio
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|BATTERY
|Non-removable Li-Ion 4120 mAh battery
|Charging
|Fast charging 18W
Recommended Reading: Nokia 2.4 to Have 2GB + 32GB, 3GB + 64GB Models