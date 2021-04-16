ZTE Axon 30 Ultra, The Trinity Photography Flagship Has Officially Launched

ZTE Corporation, a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet has today held an online conference and officially launched its new photography flagship smartphone, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra. This device is equipped with three ultra main 64MP cameras and an 8 MP periscope zoom camera, with the aim to challenge users’ creativity with its new photography and videography capabilities. The Trinity Camera System is a high-powered system that leads the third era of mobile imaging technology innovation.

Ni Fei, President of ZTE Mobile Devices said: “Computational photography will be the development direction of smartphone imaging in the future, because compared to real professional photographic equipment, the biggest ability of smartphones is computing power, whether it is edge computing power or cloud computing power. Through the imaging algorithm of the Third Era pioneered by ZTE, ZTE Mobile Devices have broken through the limitations of space and time dimensions.

In the future, through this integrated ability, with a more powerful AI algorithm and a more powerful collection of cloud, channel and terminals capabilities, there will be an opportunity to create a strength beyond Single-Lens Reflex Camera in mobile photography through computational photography methods.”

Triple Main Cameras With Quad Array Imaging Evolution

Since the world’s first built-in camera in a smartphone was introduced in September, 2000, mobile imaging technology has experienced single camera and multi-camera technologies, but is now evolving towards the third era of multi-camera arrays fusion imaging. The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra adopts ZTE’s original Trinity triple main camera and quad array imaging system that perfectly combines image quality and color, with the quad array imaging adopted as a platform to interpret the new architecture of smartphone images, to calculate the infinite wonders of Computational Photography and the “original triple main 64 megapixel cameras + 60X periscope super zoom lens matrix” design presents high quality images.

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra lens module covers 13mm-123mm equivalent focal lengths, allowing the users to take full-focus photos of long shot, medium shot and close-up shot with one click. With the new function of “taking photos first and zooming later”, photos can be zoomed freely between different focal lengths creatively.

Ultra-Wide Angle Shot Without Distortion For Exceptional Night Scenes

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra has three main cameras, each with its own role. The portrait main camera has a 35mm equivalent focal length and f/1.9 aperture, suitable for taking 64MP super high-definition, storytelling environmental portrait photos. The super wide-angle main camera has a 120° wide-angle capability and benefits from a large 64MP resolution for clear and richer details even when zoomed in several times. The addition of a low-distortion camera and computational photography tuning allows for quality super wide-angle photos, saying goodbye to distortion of edges whether you’re shooting a grand building or a group photo.

When shooting night scenes, the phone switches to the main camera, capable of capturing faint light in dark environments. At the same time, all three main cameras support the Super Night AI algorithm to make it easy to take bright, clear, detailed night shots of all scenes. In addition, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra’s Super Moon mode relies on simultaneous multi-cameras and fusion calculations to magnify the moon to the right position to match the same beautiful perspective as the human eye. The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra triple main cameras enable scene combination and algorithm optimization with the strong flagship performance of the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 mobile platform. This provides a rich amount of information and dynamic range for fusion computing images and allows the lenses to go from singular shots to multi-camera capturing. This technology is laying the foundation for the next era of light field imaging technology evolution.

Triple Cameras Shoot Simultaneously For Narrative-Level Filming In Hand

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra offers a professional cinema-grade video system with a multi-camera filming function that allows you to open three screens and get different focal lengths of video shooting with one click. The built-in templates for filming can also guide the camera movement, transitions, etc., making it easy for everyone to create impressive films. At the same time, ultra-high definition 8K video shooting, diverse movie filters, special visual effects and other features are included to meet the expectations of camera enthusiasts. The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is equipped with Steadicam level image stabilization with the main camera and periscope lens, supporting OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), whether in bumpy motion scenes or in shaky scenarios, and achieving stable filming “on-the-go”.

Impeccable Design, Powerful Performance

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is designed with a double curved design, using an environmentally friendly AG etching process with 15 elaborate processes to pursue a touch feeling close to “real silk” with a customized “sanding” and “etching” formula, so that the granularity is fine enough while at the same time. This gives a smooth grain feel and good gloss effect that is more scratch-resistant, wear-resistant, anti-glare and fingerprint proof, with black, white, blue, and light brown will be launched.

The 6.67-inch AMOLED display has a 144Hz high refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate while supporting 100% DCI P3 color gamut and 10-bit color depth, giving an impressive display for watching films and playing games.

As the flagship smartphone of ZTE 2021, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is equipped with the the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 mobile platform, with 5nm process and comes with Enhanced LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 high-speed memory combination. The addition of 66W super fast charging adapter also shortens the charging time. The MyOS11 system, based on Android 11, also brings the users a smoother experience.

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra series is now open for reservation and will be officially opened for sale in China at 10:00 (UTC+8) April 19, 2021. Pricing starts at CNY 4,698 (8GB+256GB), CNY 4,998 (12GB+256GB).