ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Globally Available for Sale

The Axon 40 Ultra flagship device is finally available for sale. ZTE had made the global announcement of the Axon 40 Ultra flagship two weeks back.

The 40 Ultra comes with the flagship SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 The display size is 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED with a high refresh rate. It also has the under display shooter on the front. The camera specs are also up to the flagship expectations.

The global sales of the device has started from 21st June. The customers who had pre-ordered the device are getting the early-bird discount. The base model pre-orders are getting a $50/€50/£40 early-bird discount while the 8/128 GB model are getting $800/€830/£710 and the 12/256 GB variants are getting $900/€950/£810 early-bird discount.

The ZTE 40 Ultra is sold via the company official stores in the following countries and regions.

In North America, Canada and United States the sales will be active. In United States American Samoa, Guam, Hawaii, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands will not be getting the device.

In Europe, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (50 of 52 provinces), Sweden, United Kingdom are getting the device.

In the Middle East, Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates will get the device.

In Asia Pacific, Australia, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Japan, Macao SAR, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam the device will be available.

in Africa, 8 out of the 9 provinces of South Africa will get the device.

