ZTE Introduced Blade 20 5G with Big Display in Affordable Price





ZTE just revealed the Blade 20 5G in China, which looks a lot like the ZTE Blade A7s 2020, at least on the outside, that is. The rest of the specs are quite different.

Also Read: ZTE launches the world’s first phone with an under-display camera

As the device name suggests, the SoC supports 5G connectivity. The ZTE Blade 20 5G is based on the Dimensity 720 chipset, ZTE claims a passive additional cooling is available to avoid overheating of the chipset. The device sports a notched IPS Lcd display of 6.52 inches with a relatively tall ratio of 20:9 and a low resolution of 720 x1600px. To our surprise, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage are available on the handset. We don’t know at this point if it’s expandable or not.

In layout, the ZTE Blade 20 comes with a rectangular camera bump that began trends in mid-sized phones earlier this year, following the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20. The ZTE Blade 20 5G features some impressive specifications including a triple sensor camera. A 16MP f/1.8 camera, 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide unit, and 2MP sensor is available for depth information at the rear of the cameras. Whereas an 8MP sensor for selfies is in the front notch.

Insider batteries are 4,000 mAh and 5G ships from the box are made from the Blade 20 with Android 10, and MiFavor 10.5 from the custom skin of ZTE.

The expected rice is CNY 1,499 ($224 & 36,000 PKR) for the Jazzy Gray and Mint Blue products. There was no disclosure at this time of release dates and rates.

Blade 20 5GSpecifications

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali-G57 MC3

Mali-G57 MC3 Chipset: MediaTek MT6853V Dimensity 720 5G (7 nm)

MediaTek MT6853V Dimensity 720 5G (7 nm) OS: Android 10, MiFavor 10.5

Android 10, MiFavor 10.5 Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display: LCD capacitive touchscreen, 6.52 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio

Memory RAM: 6 GB Internal: 128 GB

Camera: Primary: 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Secondary: 8 MP

Connectivity: LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, headphone jack

LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, headphone jack Fingerprint scanner: Yes (rear-mounted)

Yes (rear-mounted) Battery: 4000 mAh

4000 mAh Price: $224

You also may be interested in: ZTE LiveBuds Launched with 20-Hour Battery Life & ENC Features