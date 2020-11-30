As per the latest news official reports, key options and specifications of the blade v2021 phone are available on the internet. However, pricing and availability are not disclosed. The device is predicted to launch on Wednesday. If we talk about the physical features of the Blade V2021 5G, its design is fully integrated with 48 MP digital camera setup.

The primary shooter camera is equipped with 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. For a portrait mode, 2MP depth sensor camera and the trio mode can be attained by dual color dual-LED flash.

ZTE is predicted to launch a Blade v2021 on December 2, 2020

Furthermore, like other previous models, the fingerprint scanner is available to unlock the phone. Moreover, discussing the features and specifications of the phone, the three sensors are vertically placed, and the camera flash is positioned after them right inside the digital camera module.

On the main entrance of the phone, the ZTE Blade V2021 5G comes with a notch that is having one selfie shooter. The sides of the phone are slim on the highest and the perimeters. However, the lower base chin of the phone is thick.

Also, you can enjoy the phone with FM Radio, face recognition, compass, ambient gentle sensor, proximity sensor and gyroscope. It is fully designed with 5G feature as its title already suggests and DTS Sound.

As per the latest news forum, ZTE Blade V2021, 5G will most probably be launched in China on December 2. It already present for reservation and will be available in three color choices specifically Fantasy blue, house grey and house silver.

On the specs side, this is pretty much we all know that some features listed come naturally with all ZTE phones. Double-tap the home button for SOS distress signal, internal navigation and access to some Chinese stores and platforms.

Also Read: ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G will Arrive Soon with a 64-MP Main Camera