The smartphone arena is full of digital transformations and technology interventions. With passing time, the tech giants keep on launching new features to compete with each other. The technology world is full of competition and only a few are able to compete. This time after many leaks and rumors, and many companies working on under-display cameras, ZTE has come up with the first phone to launch the under-display camera.

The company’s new smartphone is a slab of glass on the front having the selfie camera hidden under the phone display. The device was teased a few weeks before and announced yesterday. Named ZTE Axon 20 5G, the device has 6.92 inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and an under-display 32-megapixel camera. This is the first of its kind camera that is made available to any smartphone.

ZTE launches the world’s first phone with an under-display camera

The company has revealed that it has used five different technologies to make this under-display camera a reality. These technologies include high transparency material for display, a dual control chip integrated with driver circuits, and unique driver circuit layout design avoids possible interface.

The company has also used a special pixel matrix, optimizing pixels and improving the display’s consistency. Moreover, the company has developed a selfie algorithm optimizing the front camera display depending on different lighting conditions. The best thing is that all of these features will work jointly to take selfies without noticing the camera hidden behind the display.

ZTE Axon 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 767 G and has 6/8GB of RAM, 128/256GB of storage, a 4,220mAh battery, and 5G support. The device has Quad camera setup at the back having a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Though ZTE is the first company to launch this technology, it is not the only company working on such devices. A few weeks back, Xiaomi had unveiled the third-generation under-display camera tech that will be included in its devices in the next few years.

Also Read: ZTE Axon 20 5G to Arrive on September 1