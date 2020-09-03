ZTE LiveBuds Launched with 20-Hour Battery Life & ENC Features

A pair of affordable TWS earbuds called LiveBuds were introduced by ZTE, a Chinese technology company along with the ZTE Axon 20 5G, the world’s first smartphone with an under-display camera. The electronic noise cancellation (ENC), contact buttons, and many more are included in the earbuds. They are fitted with Bluetooth 5.0, 20-hour battery life, water-resistant IPX5 systems, and many more.

The wireless earbuds have a shiny black coverage design and rounded tip, the design of the earbuds is very basic for improved convenience. As the earbuds weigh just 4 grams, they are fairly light in weight. The LiveBuds have an in-ear design for added comfort.

Recommended: ZTE to Become First Company to Launch Under-Screen Camera Device

ZTE is the market-friendly equivalent to the beautiful ZTE Nubia Pod launched last year, LiveBuds have two microphones and side-mounted touch controls. Their price (approximately $119) was very high compared to the Livebuds that cost only $29.

ZTE LiveBuds with 20-hour battery life and IPX5 waterproof design

The company has also recently provided touch controls for the newly introduced audio device. Not just that, but also the electronic noise cancellation system is fitted in these earbuds. A silicon tip that detects noise when entering the ear is placed next to one of the microphones. Then the electronic circuit will remove the noise signal.

Furthermore, Bluetooth 5.0 and IPX5 waterproof are available in ZTE Earbuds. The most interesting part is the battery life of earbuds that provides 20 hours of battery life when coupled with the casing. However, the battery life of the earbuds alone is only around 4 hours.

It is currently not clear if ZTE would make LiveBud ‘s available on other markets. ZTE didn’t give many details about this, but in the next few days, we are expected to hear more.

Also Read: ZTE launches the world’s first phone with an under-display camera