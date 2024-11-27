ZTE Nubia Flip 2: A Closer Look at the Upgraded Flip-Foldable

Earlier this year, ZTE introduced its first flip-style foldable smartphone, the ZTE Libero Flip, which was later launched globally as the Nubia Flip. Building on its predecessor’s success, the company is gearing up to release the Nubia Flip 2 (model NX732J), as revealed through a certification listing on China’s TENAA agency. Here’s everything we know so far about this intriguing new device.

Redesigned Cover Screen

One of the most notable changes in the Nubia Flip 2 is its redesigned 3-inch AMOLED cover screen. Unlike the circular display of the original Nubia Flip, the new screen adopts a rectangular shape, offering a higher resolution of 422×682 pixels. This larger, more practical design will enhance usability, making it easier to view notifications, control music, or use quick-access features without unfolding the device.

Flanking the cover screen are two cameras: a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP auxiliary module. Beneath these cameras, a circular LED flash adds to the sleek design. This upgraded camera setup will deliver improved photography, a key focus area for flip-style foldable.

Larger Inner Display and Enhanced Design

The main foldable screen on the Nubia Flip 2 remains a 6.85-inch AMOLED panel, offering a resolution of 1,188×2,970 pixels. This ensures sharp visuals, vibrant colours, and smooth performance for multitasking and media consumption. A 32MP front-facing camera is there in a punch-hole cutout, catering to high-quality selfies and video calls.

In terms of dimensions, the device measures 169.4×76×7.2 mm when unfolded, maintaining the compactness of its predecessor. However, the Flip 2 is notably lighter, weighing just 193 grams compared to the original model’s 214 grams, making it easier to handle and carry.

Performance and Battery

While the TENAA certification listing doesn’t disclose the chipset powering the Nubia Flip 2, it confirms that the device will be available in multiple configurations with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM. This range ensures options for users with varying performance needs. The device also features a 4,225mAh battery, a slight upgrade over its predecessor, promising longer battery life for both productivity and entertainment.

What to Expect

The Nubia Flip 2 promises to build on the strengths of the original model while introducing meaningful improvements. The larger, more functional cover screen, enhanced camera setup, and lighter design make it a strong contender in the growing foldable market. With its focus on practicality and style, the Flip 2 could appeal to users looking for a premium flip-foldable device.

While details about its processor and software features remain under wraps, the upgrades already unveiled paint a promising picture. As more information surfaces, including pricing and availability, the Nubia Flip 2 could position itself as a compelling option for fans of innovative mobile technology.

See Also: Nubia Z70 Ultra Stuns Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Elite & Innovative Features