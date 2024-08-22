ZTE Nubia V60 vs Infinix Hot 40: Who’s the Winner?

When it comes to budget-friendly smartphones, there are a multiple option to look for in the Pakistani market. There are a number of international and local companies that offer budget smartphones in the country. These smartphones mostly come in the Rs 20,000 to 40,000 price range. Sometimes, it gets difficult to choose a phone with a similar price range. One such instance includes the ZTE Nubia V60 and the Infinix Hot 40 which have almost similar price tags (around PKR 30k). Both devices offer reasonable performance, however, there are some notable differences that users must keep in mind before making a purchase decision. So, here’s the head-to-head comparison of the two smartphones.

Design and Build

The ZTE Nubia V60 has a slightly smaller size with dimensions of 164.2 x 75.3 x 8.6mm and weighs 198g. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 40 is larger with 168.6 x 76.6 x 8.3 mm dimensions and slightly lighter at 196g. Both phones come with plastic frames, so there isn’t a big difference.

Display

In terms of display, the Infinix Hot 40 edges ahead with its 6.78-inch IPS LCD that has a comparatively higher resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. In contrast, the ZTE Nubia V60 features a 6.6-inch LCD screen with a lower resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. The Hot 40’s display is superior in both size and quality.

Performance

Performance-wise, the Infinix Hot 40 is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G88 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM. There is a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, which offers decent performance for gaming and multitasking in this price segment. On the other hand, the ZTE Nubia V60 is powered by the Unisoc T606 chipset with a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. Moreover, it offers a dynamic RAM setup of up to 16GB (6+10GB). While the Nubia V60 offers more dynamic RAM (which can be seen as a marketing gimmick), the Infinix Hot 40 has a more powerful processor, making it better suited for intensive tasks. Let’s take a look at the benchmark results of the two phones to get a better idea regarding the performance.

For Infinix Hot 40:

Antutu Benchmark Score Total 270,347 CPU 85,625 GPU 41,637 Memory 72,321 UX 71,034

GeekBEncH 6 BenchMark Score Single-Core Score 427 Multi-Core Score 1345 Asset Compression 73.67 MB/sec HTML 5 Browser 39.7 pages/sec PDF Renderer 51.2 Mpixels/sec Image Detection 25.7 images/sec HDR 42 Mpixels/sec Background Blur 3.14 images/sec Photo Processing 11.84 images/sec Ray Tracing 2.14 Mpixels/sec For ZTE Nubia V60:

Antutu BenchMark Score Total 245,925 CPU 80,365 GPU 22,990 Memory 79,772 UX 62,798 GeekBeNch 6 Benchmarks Score Single-Core 369 Multi-Core 1,397 Asset Compression 67.4 MB/sec HTML 5 Browser 39.21 pages/sec PDF Renderer 48.76 Mpixels/sec Image Detection 22.9 images/sec HDR 40.9 Mpixels/sec Background Blur 3.45 images/sec Photo Processing 13.10 images/sec Ray Tracing 1.89 Mpixels/sec As evident, the Infinix Hot 40 has better Antutu & Geekbench 6 benchmark results in contrast to the ZTE Nubia V60.

Storage

Infinix Hot 40 has two different variants when it comes to storage space. Both variants come with the same 8 GB of RAM but different internal storage of 128 GB and 256GB respectively. ZTE Nubia V60 on the other hand offers 16 GB (6+10) of extended RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. As per our research, 6GB-8GB RAM is enough for smartphones in budget categories, so higher RAMs are just part of marketing strategies. Moreover, the Nubia V60 uses a shared SIM slot for microSD expansion, whereas the Infinix Hot 40 offers a dedicated microSDXC slot. Overall, storage-wise, both phones are at par with each other.

Camera

The rear camera of both phones rendered almost similar results. The Infinix Hot 40 has a triple rear camera with a resolution of 50MP + 2MP + 0.08MP. The ZTE Nubia V60 also features a triple camera setup with a resolution of 50MP + 2MP + AI-CAM. In terms of video, the Hot 40 has the edge as it offers a resolution of both 1440p@30fps and 1080p@30fps, while the Nubia V60 just offers 1080p@30fps.

The Infinix Hot 40 however shines in the selfie camera department with a 32MP front camera with LED flash that helps in low-light conditions. In contrast, the ZTE Nubia V40 has a modest 8MP front camera without an LED flash.

Infinix Hot 40:

ZTE Nubia V40:

Battery

Both smartphones are equipped with a 5000mAh battery, which has become a standard in the latest smartphones. However, neither phone offers fast charging, which could have increased the appeal of these devices.

Connectivity

The ZTE Nubia V40 and the Infinix Hot 40 both support essential connectivity features such as Bluetooth, 3G, and 4G/LTE. However, none of the phones have the NFC support.

Customer Reviews:

Infinix Hot 40:

ZTE Nubia V60:

These reviews are taken from Pakistan’s famous e-commerce store Priceoye. Infinix Hot 40 mostly got good reviews with 5-star ratings. On the other hand, as ZTE Nubia V60 was launched recently so we don’t have many user reviews. However, with a total of 2 reviews, one had 3-star ratings with a ‘just fine’ comment from the user.

Our Verdict

The Infinix Hot 40 emerges as the better choice overall, thanks to its superior display, more powerful processor, better front camera setup, and dedicated microSD slot. While the ZTE Nubia V60 offers more dynamic RAM for its price, it falls short in other key areas that are important to most users. For those looking for a well-rounded smartphone experience, the Infinix Hot 40 is the clear winner.

