ZTE nubia Z40 Pro Unveiling Event on February 25

It has become a common practice now that as the day of launch or unveiling draws nearer, we are bombarded by the numerous teaser and leaks. The same case is witnessed in ZTE’s nubia. It has been almost a month that we are getting different teasers of ZTE nubia Z40 Pro and now its unveiling event has been confirmed. On the 25th of February the event will be held in China.

Till now we have not gotten any official information regarding its different specs. Here we have gathered information from the many leaks and teasers about its specs. Nevertheless ZTE nubia has confirmed about the Z40 Pro chipset and camera specs. The ZTE nubia Z40 Pro will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a Sony IMX787 sensor paired with a 35mm lens. Furthermore, it is said that the Z40 Pro camera to reduce image distortion by 35%, gather more than 80% light and improve the picture clarity by 78% it will be having OIS and omni-directional autofocus.

To keep the temperature of the set in control and to avoid overheating and maintain a sustained performance the Z40 Pro is said to have a 300x better heat dissipation coefficient. For charging tech it will be having the wireless magnetic charging. The wireless magnetic charging will be for first time available commercially in an Android smartphone.

The count down for the event has started. So till the event we can expect ZTE to a number of teasers and leaks regarding the device. The information we have got, projects the device to be very promising. So lets hope on the unveiling event our hopes and expectations are not let down.

