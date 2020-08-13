ZTE to Become First Company to Launch Under-Screen Camera Device

After under-screen displays which were included in almost all mobile devices, under-screen cameras are the talk of the town. We have been getting certain rumors and leaks, but it seems in the coming months under-screen cameras are going to make their way to devices. We have come across Oppo prototyping the camera beneath the screen and now we have come to know that ZTE will be the first brand to launch a device with Under-screen camera device.

ZTE 20 5G will be the First Under-Screen Camera Device

This new has come from no one other than brand’s President- Ni Fei who revealed that the company is all set to announce its first under-screen camera phone in some time. The company decided to keep the images of the device private and did not reveal any specific launch date for the device as well. However form post submitted via the company, we have come to know about its name which is ZTE A20 5G. According to rumors, the company will use the Visionox display as it is already mass-producing these panels with an under-display camera.

However, that doesn’t mean that ZTE won’t have witnessed any problem when incorporating the camera under the screen. One of the main issues is the Subpar image quality, brightness, and color difference in the area where the camera is placed. Though Visionox has claimed that it has solved all these issues by incorporating mix display hardware and software algorithms for improved viewing angles and less glare, these things will only be confirmed when we will have the device in our hands.

Furthermore, ZTE A20 5G was potted with its band support and ZTE A2121 model number. So in just a couple of months, we will be able to buy the first device having the camera under the display. So let’s wait and watch ZTE taking the lead.

