ZTE to Launch Digital Skills Program for Pakistani Youth: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, visited the headquarters and the state-of-the-art exhibition hall of Zhongxing Telecommunication Equipment Corporation (ZTE), where he observed the company’s cutting-edge technology-based products. On this occasion, the Minister also cut a cake to mark ZTE’s 40th anniversary. Additionally, ZTE is also planning to launch a digital skills program for Pakistani youth.

Professor Ahsan Iqbal stated that during his official visit to China, a historic collaboration was established with ZTE. ZTE will launch a broad-based, comprehensive, nationwide training initiative to equip Pakistan’s youth with future-ready digital skills.

He added that the formal launch of this partnership will take place during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to China next month.

The Minister noted that ZTE’s training program is a significant step towards transforming Pakistan into a technology-driven economy.

He further said that ZTE will launch a comprehensive and nationwide training program for the youth of Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that this training program will equip young people with future-ready and market-relevant digital skills.

The Minister also announced that ZTE will establish its eighth global training center in Pakistan.

He stated that the proposed training center will provide practical education in advanced technologies to Pakistan’s young talent.

Professor Ahsan Iqbal highlighted that the core focus of CPEC Phase II is technology transfer, youth empowerment, and sustainable growth.

The Federal Minister invited ZTE to benefit from the young IT talent available in Pakistan.

He also proposed that ZTE establish a Research and Development Center in Pakistan.