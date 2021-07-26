ZTE will Introduce New Earbuds Versions on July 27 Event

The Axon 30 5G smartphone will be unveiled at ZTE’s event on July 27. It is surprised to know that the smartphone isn’t the only new device the company will launch at the event. ZTE Buds and LiveBuds Pro, TWS will also be introduced by the Chinese tech company ZTE.

ZTE Buds and ZTE LiveBuds Pro Coming on July 27

As of now, there are four TWS earbuds in ZTE’s range, including the LiveBuds revealed last year, and the LiveBuds SE released in April.

While the LiveBuds Pro features six microphones (three per earbud) and a tiny form factor, the ZTE Buds offers a long battery life, according to ZTE’s Weibo post. As you can see in the attached image, the design of the earbuds is quite similar to the pervious versions.

Their styles are distinct, however, both earbuds will be available in white color. With long stems, the ZTE Buds have an open-fit design. The case also has a taller but narrower shape. Silicone tips on the LiveBuds Pro deliver passive noise cancellation. On the earphones and the carrying case, there are LEDs installed as well.

LiveBuds and LiveBuds Pro will cost high as compare to previous models; but, we still expect them to be reasonable.

