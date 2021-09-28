PML-N’s Zubair Umar Leaked Viral Video Leaves netizen in Shock

After video reportedly depicting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) politician Muhammad Zubair Umar indulging in inappropriate activities with an unnamed lady went viral, the former Sindh governor strongly denied his involvement, calling it a “new low in politics” and saying the video was “false and doctored.”

The video, which appeared to have surfaced on Sunday night, purportedly showed Zubair having an intimate relationship with an unnamed lady. The video went viral on Twitter.

Netizens have been disputing the validity of the video and, if it is genuine, how it was released. Many politicians have fallen victim to such an act; many politicians in the country are not on their best behaviour, which is a reality.

This is no politics. In fact a new low !! By launching a fake & doctored video against me.

Whoever is behind this has done an extremely poor & shameful act. I have served my

country with honesty,integrity & commitment. Will continue to raise my voice for betterment of Pakistan. — Mohammad Zubair (@Real_MZubair) September 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Muhammad Zubair Umar has labelled these videos as doctored and fabricated. He has stated that he is not in these recordings and that he would investigate the viral video’s authenticity. These videos, according to Zubair Umar, are part of a conspiracy.

Earlier this year, the PML-N leader was engaged in yet another scandal after it was revealed that his daughter and son-in-law were vaccinated out of turn despite the fact that they were neither health workers nor old.

At the time, a health department official stated that the facilitator had been suspended and that an investigation would be performed.

Zubair was considering leaving the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. Because of the issue, some people have started trolling and ridiculing Muhammad Zubair. The members of the party have not yet made any comment. The senior politician’s family members have likewise remained silent on the issue.

Meanwhile some PML-N Pro journalists stepped forward on social media to prove his innocence.

مسلم لیگ (ن) رہنما محمد زبیر سے پوچھا۔ انہوں نے ویڈیو کو فیک اور doctored قرار دیا ہے۔ ویڈیو کی تحقیقات اور فرانزک آڈٹ کا ارادہ بھی رکھتے ہیں۔ — Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) September 26, 2021

I have talked to the concerned person and he says its doctored and fake. https://t.co/7y8V3BuH8F — Mansoor Ali Khan (@_Mansoor_Ali) September 26, 2021

Got to know about #ZubairUmar ‘s video; appalled to see what garbage level politics in Pakistan is turning into. PMLN has a habit of doing this & Maryam herself proudly boasts how she has “videos” but if she is choosing introduce this brand of politics, Pakistan is doomed. — Aamna Hassan Fasihi (@AamnaFasihi) September 26, 2021

First of all, our politicians should be hanged on a common cross so that an example can be set for the other beasts. #ZubairUmar — Hatëem hëre✨ (@HateemArif1) September 26, 2021

Seems like an inside job of MLP™️ (Maryam Leaks Productions) — Azhar Mashwani (@MashwaniAzhar) September 26, 2021

Everyone has their own theories about what occurred, the investigation is continuing along, and there will be new findings about the case that we will learn about from the investigating authorities in the coming days.