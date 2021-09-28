PML-N’s Zubair Umar Leaked Viral Video Leaves netizen in Shock

Mohammad Zubair denounces 'fake and doctored' video

After video reportedly depicting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) politician Muhammad Zubair Umar indulging in inappropriate activities with an unnamed lady went viral, the former Sindh governor strongly denied his involvement, calling it a “new low in politics” and saying the video was “false and doctored.”

The video, which appeared to have surfaced on Sunday night, purportedly showed Zubair having an intimate relationship with an unnamed lady. The video went viral on Twitter.

Netizens have been disputing the validity of the video and, if it is genuine, how it was released. Many politicians have fallen victim to such an act; many politicians in the country are not on their best behaviour, which is a reality.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Zubair Umar has labelled these videos as doctored and fabricated. He has stated that he is not in these recordings and that he would investigate the viral video’s authenticity. These videos, according to Zubair Umar, are part of a conspiracy.

Earlier this year, the PML-N leader was engaged in yet another scandal after it was revealed that his daughter and son-in-law were vaccinated out of turn despite the fact that they were neither health workers nor old.

At the time, a health department official stated that the facilitator had been suspended and that an investigation would be performed.

Zubair was considering leaving the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. Because of the issue, some people have started trolling and ridiculing Muhammad Zubair. The members of the party have not yet made any comment. The senior politician’s family members have likewise remained silent on the issue.

Meanwhile some PML-N Pro journalists stepped forward on social media to prove his innocence.

 

 

 

 

Everyone has their own theories about what occurred, the investigation is continuing along, and there will be new findings about the case that we will learn about from the investigating authorities in the coming days.

