In this information age, people viz a viz states need to stay updated with the most advanced technology in order to develop themselves. However, things look contrary for Pakistan when one of our ministers was asked about web 3.0 and he didn’t know anything about it. Following Finance Minister Miftah Ismail’s revelation that he was unaware of the third generation internet (web 3.0), Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfikar Bukhari offered him free consultation and coaching on it.

Zulfi Mocks Miftah After Latter Confessed his Lack of Knowledge on Web 3.0

In a tweet, Zulfi Bukhari said,

We’ll provide you with free advice and coaching on Web 3.0 Miftah. But please don’t shame Pakistan like that next time.

In a viral video on social media, Miftah was asked about the rise of Web 3.0, which the questioner believes will be a $100 billion dollar export opportunity for Pakistani talent in the next couple of decades. He also inquired what he felt about providing new economic prospects for Pakistanis, citing the potential of digital currency.

“Let me simply declare that I genuinely don’t know what Web 3.0 is,” Miftah said bluntly and “shamelessly. … I don’t know much about this, but I do know that Pakistani fintech and new technology businesses garnered a lot of money last year and from a very low starting point.” We want them to thrive as much as possible. I’m not sure how much we can do to assist them.

“However, there is a trend in Pakistan. I’ll leave them alone and let them play their own game in the hopes that they will rise up and keep the government at bay. That’s my quick response. However, I am not very educated in the field of fintech.”

