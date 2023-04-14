ZYP Technologies to Launch Magvus E-Bike in Pakistan with Interchangeable Battery

A game-changing electric bike named the Magvus EV will soon be available in Pakistan. The E-bike is being introduced by ZYP Technologies. The bike’s interchangeable battery makes it a cutting-edge, useful, and environmentally beneficial form of transportation.
Due to its innovative lithium-ion battery, which has a range of up to 150 km on a single charge, the Magvus EV electric bike is a fantastic choice for daily use. The bike’s most innovative feature is its swappable battery, which allows riders to rapidly switch out a drained battery with a fully charged one so they may resume their trip without interruption.
Modern features on the bike include a digital display that provides real-time information on speed, battery life, and other important factors. Modern safety measures on the bike, including anti-lock braking systems (ABS) and front and rear disc brakes, provide a safe and enjoyable ride.
The bike is a cost-effective choice for people seeking a practical and ecologically friendly mode of transportation because it is just approximately PKR 130,000 in price. Now, if we compare it with conventional motorbikes, the price is very low. A basic Honda CD 70 has a somewhat similar price to this bike.
E-bikes are a sustainable mode of transportation that can help reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality. They require less energy and resources than cars, making them a more eco-friendly option for short-distance travel.
