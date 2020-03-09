Jazz SMS Packages: Daily, Weekly & Monthly (2020)

Hello Jazz Users! Jazz witnessed huge growth, finally coming up with together around 55 million users and Jazz becomes the Largest Telecom Network in Pakistan. Jazz always facilitate its users with the best internet and amazing call packages. Although we know that the SMS trend is no more famous as it used to be, because of WhatsApp and other social media platforms. Jazz offers us a different variety of SMS bundles and internet packages, today in this post we will look at the Jazz SMS Packages either it’s daily, weekly or monthly. We have divided the Jazz SMS Packages 2020 into three categories; daily, weekly and monthly.

Jazz Daily SMS Packages

Starting with the Jazz daily SMS package because most of the people like to use one day package and it suits them. It has three SMS packages on a daily basis. Based on your needs, you can choose whichever suits you. These packages also have internet MBs to access WhatsApp, so here comes the Jazz 1 day package or Jazz WhatsApp packages.

PackagePriceDetailsValidityActivation Code
Daily SMS + WhatsApp Bundle Rs.6 + Tax 1800 SMS + 10MBs 1 Day Dial *334#
Super F&F Offer Rs. 10 On-net: Free for 1 Super F&F No. SMS: Free for 1 Super F&F No. 1 Day Dial *141*Number#
Apna Shehr Offer Rs. 11.94 (incl of Tax) Unlimited Jazz + Warid Minutes 1500 SMS, 100MB Same day Midnight Dial *229#

Jazz SMS Packages – Weekly Pkgs

Jazz also offers weekly SMS packages to facilitate their customers, some of these packages also include on-net minutes, off-net minutes and internet MBs with the amazing SMS package. This table includes jazz sms weekly package, it all depends upon your need so choose whichever the best Jazz SMS Package suits you.

PackagePriceDetailsValidityActivation Code
Weekly Bundle-Once Off Rs.15 + Tax 1500 SMS + 25MBs 7 Days Dial *101*1*07#
Haftawar Offer Rs. 102 (incl of Tax) 1000 On-net minutes, 100MBs, 1000 SMS 7 Days Dial *407#
Haftawaar All Rounder Offer Rs. 100.4 (incl of Tax) 1000 On-net minutes,50 off-net minutes, 250MBs, 1000 SMS 7 Days Dial *747#
Weekly All Network Offer Rs. 155 (incl of Tax) 1000 On-net minutes,50 off-net minutes, 300MBs, 1000 SMS 7 Days Dial *700#
Mega Super Duper Weekly Rs. 250+t Recharge Request: Rs. 389* 2500 On-net minutes,50 off-net minutes, 5000MBs, 2500 SMS 7 Days *505#

Jazz Monthly SMS Packages

In the end, the list of jazz SMS packages 2020 has the jazz SMS monthly packages, the monthly packages are the tension relief packages because you don’t need to subscribe to any packages on daily or weekly basis. These monthly jazz sms pckg are just for you.

PackagePriceDetailsValidityActivation Code
Monthly Bundle Rs.70 12000 SMS + 5000MBs 30 Days Dial *101*1*02#
Monthly Hybrid Bundle Rs. 390 10,000 On-net minutes, 1000MBs, 10000 SMS 30 Days Dial *430#
Monthly Super Duper Rs. 460 (incl of Tax) Recharge Required: Rs.600 2000 On-net minutes,100 off-net minutes, 2000MBs, 2000 SMS 30 Days Dial *706#
Super Duper CARD Rs. 600 2000 On-net minutes,150 off-net minutes, 2000MBs, 2000 SMS 30 Days Dial *601#
Monthly Super Duper Plus Rs.799 3000 On-net minutes,200 off-net minutes, 5000MBs, 3000 SMS 30 Days Dial *707#

