Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has declared Jazz 4G as the best and fastest 4G network of Pakistan. We have also seen Ookla rewarding Jazz 4G for its amazing internet speed for a mobile network. Since the competition has risen between the internet packages and offers, with Jazz, you’ll find a huge variety of Jazz Internet Packages available, including daily internet packages, weekly & monthly.

We thought to help you find the right package along with all the updated prices and recharge balance requirements for the internet packages available. You can choose any jazz net package based on your needs. All the jazz packages listed here are updated week on week basis and are placed on a single page in order for you to find and choose the best internet package according to your needs.

Here are the Complete Details of the Jazz Internet Packages

Let’s have a look at some of its affordable and convenient jazz net packages and learn how to subscribe to them in less than a minute. We divided all the Jazz internet packages (3G/4G) into subcategories; daily jazz net packages, Jazz weekly Internet packages, monthly internet packages, Jazz 4G Data-SIM internet Packages and 4G Postpaid Packages for your ease. Without wasting any further time, let’s start!

Jazz Daily Internet Packages

Jazz’s daily internet packages include social media bundles as well. By the way, If you are specifically looking for Social packages, scroll down below till the end to find out more about that. Okay, here, you’ll learn how to subscribe to these amazing internet offers by Jazz, get to know the recharge amount Also, if there’s any specific hourly based package or an internet package for 1 night, we’ll be listing them here as well.

Package Price Details Validity Activation Code Daily Browser PKR 11.95 50MB 1 Day Dial *117*11# Daily SMS + WhatsApp Bundle PKR 7.2 10MBs for WhatsApp only 1800 SMS 1 Day Dial *334# Daily Super PKR 17 150MB Data + 1440 Jazz Mins, 50 SMS 1 Day Dial *212# Daily Extreme Jazz Internet Package PKR 15 2GB Data (12am - 12pm) 1 Day Dial *757# Daily Mega PKR 27 1000 MBs 1 Day Dial *117*4# Daily Youtube & Social PKR 15 1GB For Youtube, WhatsApp & Facebook 1 Day Dial *968# Daily Youtube Bundle PKR 15 1GB For Youtube 1 Day Use Jazz World App to Activate it Internet Hourly Extreme PKR 20.32 2000MB Next 2 Hours Dial *846#

Jazz 3-Days Internet Packages

Planning on going out for 3 days and you want to continue in touch with everyone on your social media and also want to browse the web or watch videos while traveling. Or, you just want a jazz internet package that has good volume (in terms of MBs) and runs for 3 days at a low cost. Then these are for you!

Package Price Details Validity Activation Code 3 Day Extreme PKR 18 500MB 3 Day (Valid Only for 2AM to 2PM) Dial *114*14#

Jazz 3 Day Extreme Internet Package:

The package is good but the 12 Hours window to use the data isn’t at all. Like you get 500 MBs of internet for the next 3 days, but you cannot utilize that after 2pm till 2am. That is sad. We wouldn’t recommend getting this at all. Anyhow, you can subscribe to the 3 days jazz internet pkg by dailing *114*14#.

Jazz Weekly Internet Packages

You can stay online, upload/download your favorite songs, learn/read your favorite blogs, stay connected on social media or even watch youtube for the whole week with these amazing jazz weekly internet packages. All handsets, including 2G/3G/4G enabled ones, will run these packages without any issues.

Note: If you are looking for Jazz Prepaid “Work from Home” Weekly internet package dial *117*14# to get the following:

10 GB DATA + Unlimited Jazz Mins (8AM – 6PM). Recharge required: Rs.100

Package Price Details Validity Activation Code Weekly Youtube & Social PKR 89 5 GBs (24 Hours) IMO, WhatsApp & Facebook 7 Days *660# Weekly Premium PKR 147 3GBs 7 Days *117*47# Weekly Mega PKR 210 7GBs 7 Days Dial *159# Weekly Mega Plus PKR 275 25 GBs 7 Days Dial *453# Weekly-Extreme PKR 75 2500MB (Valid for 12:00 AM - 12:00 PM) 7 Days *117*1# Weekly Plus PKR 210 12GB (6GB from 2 AM – 2 PM Only) 7 Days Dial *157#

Jazz Monthly Internet Packages

You want “sakoon for the whole month”? Have enough internet data/volume to keep you online for the whole month? These monthly Jazz internet pckgs are for you

Package Price Details Validity Activation Code Jazz Monthly Browser Package PKR 89 2 GB 30 Day Dial *709# Jazz Monthly Social Package PKR 99 5GB (WhatsApp, Facebook & IMO) + 12000 SMS 30 Day Dial *661# Jazz Monthly Mega Plus PKR 349 12 GB (6GB 2 AM – 2 PM) 30 Day Dial *117*30# Jazz Monthly Supreme Package PKR 499 20GB (10GB 2 AM – 2 PM) 30 Day Dial *117*32# Jazz Monthly Premium Internet Package PKR 620 25GB (10 GB Youtube) + 250 All Net Mins 30 Day Dial *2000# Jazz Monthly Extreme Package PKR 150 5000MBs (2AM-2PM) 30 Day Dial *117*34#

Jazz 4G Data SIM Internet Packages

Are you looking for jazz internet sim packages in 2019? Here are all the internet packages that you can subscribe to and activate on your jazz internet devices.

Package Price Details Validity Activation Code Monthly Internet Basic Package PKR 999 25GB (15GB 1am-9am) 30 Days Dial *117*71# Monthly Internet Regular PKR 1500 60GB (30GB 1am-9am) 30 Days Dial *117*73# Monthly Internet Heavy PKR 2500 150GB (75GB 1am-9am) 30 Days Dial *117*74# Social PKR 150 6GB (Facebook & Whatspp Only) 30 Days Dial *117*45# Smart Monthly 4G Data SIM Package PKR 600 15GB (7.5 1AM - 9AM) 30 Days Dial *117*35# Monthly Internet Mega PKR 2000 100GB (50 1AM - 9AM) 30 Days Dial *117*36#

Jazz Postpaid Internet Packages – 4G

You are a Jazz’s postpaid subscriber, these postpaid internet packages are for you. Here’s how to get them!



Package Price Details Validity Activation Code Monthly Streamer Package PKR 250 2GB 30 Day Dial *446# Monthly Premium Package PKR 500 5GB 30 Day Dial *446# Monthly Supreme Package PKR 800 14GB 30 Day Dial *446# Monthly Super Package PKR 1020 24GB 30 Day Dial *446# Monthly Ultimate Package PKR 1870 50GB 30 Day Dial *446#

So chose the most suitable internet package and enjoy the fast 3G/4G Jazz Internet.

Which Jazz Daily Internet Package is the Best?

Okay, the table above has 8 jazz daily net packages listed, they are simple and easy to understand. But, if you still wish to choose the best daily package and are unable to decide, then let us help.

Jazz Daily Browser:

If you just want to browse the internet for a little while, when you are out, then this daily internet offer is suitable for you. With less than PKR 12, you’ll be able to subscribe to this by dialing *117*11#. Is it worth subscribing to? Well, for some it might be, but for most, it won’t be. As 50MBs internet for a day is extremely less. There are websites having MBs of content if you visit them. So, I wouldn’t recommend you get this one.

Daily SMS + WhatsApp Bundle:

We really like this little handy Jazz Daily SMS Package, why? because if a user is out of mobile credit or if his Jazz’s internet package is expired, then only for a day he/she can easily subscribe to this by dialing Dial *334# and get 10MBs for WhatsApp only & 1800 SMS to stay connected to my friends and family only for PKR 7.2.

Jazz Daily Super Internet Package:

Okay, just like we recommended the Daily SMS + WhatsApp Bundle, we do like the Jazz Daily Super Offer as well. For PKR 17 you get 150MB Data + 1440 Jazz Mins, 50 SMS. What else do you expect for that price? Dial Dial *212# to get the jazz daily super subscription for 1 day.

Jazz Daily Extreme:

This particular package is not for everyone out there. If your monthly package or super card is ending and you seriously need GBs of internet usage at night, then the Jazz Daily is for you. You get 2GB Data only valid from 12am to 12pm at PKR 15, just by dialing Dial *757#.

Daily Mega:

Like the Daily Extreme, the Daily Mega is also for heavy internet users, but, the difference is that with Daily Mega you get 1 GB of jazz data package valid for 24 hours, unlike the daily which starts from 12am and ends at 12pm. To subscribe to Jazz Daily Mega net package, dial *117*4#! You need to have PKR 27 balance.

Jazz Daily Youtube & Social

This is by far the most interesting and anticipated Jazz Daily internet offer. You might have seen its ads and banners around the country and throughout the local channels on TV. No? At only PKR 15 per day, you get a whole 1 GB that can be utilized for Youtube, WhatsApp & Facebook. Serious social media and Youtube users can get subscribed to it for a day by dailing *968#.

Jazz Internet Hourly Extreme:

Need to download a couple of GBs in the next 2 hours when you do not have a WIFI connection nearby, then the Internet Hourly Extreme package is for you. Dial *846# and get 2GBs of Data valid for the next two hours only at PKR 20.32 (balance requirement). That is really good considering the amount of utility that you can carry out with this budget daily internet package in a couple of hours.

Which Jazz Weekly Internet Package is the Best?

Okay, we have some exciting Jazz weekly internet packages in 2021 and we think that there’s an internet offer for each individual jazz user if they are looking for a jazz internet package for a week.

Jazz Weekly Youtube & Social

The Jazz weekly YouTube & Social including IMO, WhatsApp, and Facebook is an offer/weekly internet package that deserves some praise if not all the praise. Why, because it offers a whopping 5GBs of data for a week that is usable only for YouTube and the social media platforms we talked about earlier. You need to dial *660# and have a balance of PKR 89 to subscribe to this offer.

Weekly Premium Jazz internet

If you have a total balance of PKR 147, you can subscribe to this weekly net package. Honestly, it is a fair deal. Like, you’ll get a total of 3GBs per week of internet data that doesn’t have any restrictions whatsoever. All you need to do is to dial *117*47# to subscribe to this package.

Weekly Mega Jazz Net Package

Yo heavy data users out there. This one and the one after this is for you!! Highly Recommended! Okay, you need to have PKR 210 balance in your account, which means you need to load around PKR 240 to get this package. Dial *159# to get 7GBs of mobile data without any restriction for a fair price.

Weekly Mega Plus – Best Value!

You need to have PKR 275 balance present in your account to apply for this package’s subscription. If you are an insane downloader or if you stream unlimited media everyday via your mobile data, this one is for you. You won’t be able to consume it all even if you share it using a hotspot with your friends and family. Because 25 GBs without any restriction is amazing to have for a week. Dial *453# to subscribe to the Jazz Weekly Package Plus.

Weekly Extreme Net Package – Odd Restrictions!

2500MB (Valid for 12:00 AM – 12:00 PM) that isn’t fair at all. Anyhow if you still want to grab it, you need to have PKR 75 in your mobile account and dial *117*1# to subscribe to it for a whole week.

Weekly Plus:

PKR 210 only for 12GB (6GB from 2 AM – 2 PM Only) for 7 days, Hell no! Get any of the weekly mega or weekly mega plus instead of this package which isn’t worth the price at all. Still, if you wish to subscribe to the Jazz Weekly Plus internet package, dial *157#.

Best Jazz Monthly Internet Package?

To get a Jazz internet package that works best throughout the month is really good to avoid all the hassle of recharging your balance and subscribing daily or weekly. But, since there are many Jazz monthly internet packages, let’s find out which one is for you.

Jazz Monthly Browser Package

If you want to get a data package only for light browsing and stuff for a whole month at a budget, then go for the Jazz Monthly Browser offer. If you’re a heavy user, this jazz package isn’t for you. To subscribe, Dial *709#! You’ll need to have PKR 89 balance.

Jazz Monthly Social Package

Get the jazz monthly social internet package if you just want to use the mobile data to socially connect with your circle throughout the month, without paying a huge amount i.e only PKR 99 needed to get 5GBs of jazz mobile data that can be used for WhatsApp, Facebook & IMO + 12000 SMS. To subscribe, dial Dial *661#.

Jazz Monthly Mega Plus & Jazz Monthly Supreme Package

These packages for all the heavy users out there. If you want to have 12 GBs of monthly mobile data for a month at PKR 349 then Dial *117*30#. Or, if you want to get more than that, get the 20 GBs monthly supreme internet package at PKR 499 then Dial *117*32#! Note: Both these packages have limits, 50% of the data is valid to be used only from 2 AM – 2 PM, and the remaining 50% can be utilized for 24hrz.

Jazz Monthly Premium Internet Package

If you seriously are always on the go or you do not have any broadband internet connection at home for your entertainment or general use. Then you need to get this package as it offers a lot for the price i.e. PKR 620 balance. You get a whopping 25GB (out of which 10 GBs are for Youtube Only) for a whole month along with 250 all network minutes. To get the package, Dial *2000#.

