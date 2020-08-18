Zong was the first to introduce 4G in Pakistan, since then, they have been providing good internet services throughout Pakistan. Some of us like to browse or stream content using our mobile data while others might just want to connect to their loved ones via social media. The latter audience might use the dedicated Zong WhatsApp Packages at low prices for a day, a week, or a whole month.

Zong WhatsApp Packages and Bundles in 2020

We have listed all the Zong Whatsapp Packages and bundles below, along with their cost, duration, subscription code, and other important information that you might want to know.

Zong Monthly Whatsapp Packages

Zong WhatsApp Package monthly bundle allows you to use all the features of WhatsApp including texts, WhatsApp Calls (both voice and videos), sharing media, and all for a very reasonable price.

WhatsApp Package/Bundle Volume Price Recharge Required Duration Activation Code / Deactivation Code Zong WhatsApp Monthly Package 4 GB Data for WhatsApp Rs.38 Rs.50 1 Month To Subscribe, Dial = *247# To check remaining data Dial *102# Zong Whatsapp and Sms Package Monthly 30 MB/day for 1 Month 500 SMS/day for 1 Month Rs. 50 Rs. 66 1 Month To Subscribe, Dial *705# To unsubscribe, Send 'unsubscribe' or 'unsub' to 700

Zong Weekly WhatsApp Package

Zong weekly WhatsApp pkg allows offers good value for money, with a minimum recharge of less than rupees 30, you get 1500 SMS along with 200 MBs for WhatsApp to consume within 7-days. Here are the details of the Zong weekly WhatsApp bundle.

WhatsApp Package/Bundle Volume Price Recharge Required Duration Activation Code / Deactivation Code Zong WhatsApp Package Weekly 200 MB Data for WhatsApp & 1500 SMS Rs.21 Rs. 28 7 Days To Subscribe, Dial = *702# Or Send < sub> to 700 and reply with 2. To Unsubscribe Send 'unsubscribe' to 700

Zong Daily WhatsApp Package

You might want to just activate WhatsApp for a single day just in case you need it urgently or you ran out of your Internet Package. This bundle offers WhatsApp data alongside SMS for a single day. Here are the details.

WhatsApp Package/Bundle Volume Price Recharge Required Duration Activation Code / Deactivation Code Zong Daily WhatsApp Package 30 MB Data for WhatsApp, 1 MB Internet & 500 SMS Rs.5 Rs. 7 1 Day To Subscribe, Dial = *700# Or Send < sub> to 700 and reply with 1. To Unsubscribe Send 'unsubscribe' to 700

Info and T&Cs valid for all the Zong WhatsApp Packages mentioned above