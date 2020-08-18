Zong WhatsApp Packages 2020 – Daily, Weekly, Monthly WhatsApp Bundle
Zong was the first to introduce 4G in Pakistan, since then, they have been providing good internet services throughout Pakistan. Some of us like to browse or stream content using our mobile data while others might just want to connect to their loved ones via social media. The latter audience might use the dedicated Zong WhatsApp Packages at low prices for a day, a week, or a whole month.
Zong WhatsApp Packages and Bundles in 2020
We have listed all the Zong Whatsapp Packages and bundles below, along with their cost, duration, subscription code, and other important information that you might want to know.
Zong Monthly Whatsapp Packages
Zong WhatsApp Package monthly bundle allows you to use all the features of WhatsApp including texts, WhatsApp Calls (both voice and videos), sharing media, and all for a very reasonable price.
|WhatsApp Package/Bundle
|Volume
|Price
|Recharge Required
|Duration
|Activation Code / Deactivation Code
|Zong WhatsApp Monthly Package
|4 GB Data for WhatsApp
|Rs.38
|Rs.50
|1 Month
|To Subscribe, Dial = *247# To check remaining data Dial *102#
|Zong Whatsapp and Sms Package Monthly
|30 MB/day for 1 Month 500 SMS/day for 1 Month
|Rs. 50
|Rs. 66
|1 Month
|To Subscribe, Dial *705# To unsubscribe, Send 'unsubscribe' or 'unsub' to 700
Zong Weekly WhatsApp Package
Zong weekly WhatsApp pkg allows offers good value for money, with a minimum recharge of less than rupees 30, you get 1500 SMS along with 200 MBs for WhatsApp to consume within 7-days. Here are the details of the Zong weekly WhatsApp bundle.
|WhatsApp Package/Bundle
|Volume
|Price
|Recharge Required
|Duration
|Activation Code / Deactivation Code
|Zong WhatsApp Package Weekly
|200 MB Data for WhatsApp & 1500 SMS
|Rs.21
|Rs. 28
|7 Days
|To Subscribe, Dial = *702# Or Send < sub> to 700 and reply with 2. To Unsubscribe Send 'unsubscribe' to 700
Zong Daily WhatsApp Package
You might want to just activate WhatsApp for a single day just in case you need it urgently or you ran out of your Internet Package. This bundle offers WhatsApp data alongside SMS for a single day. Here are the details.
|WhatsApp Package/Bundle
|Volume
|Price
|Recharge Required
|Duration
|Activation Code / Deactivation Code
|Zong Daily WhatsApp Package
|30 MB Data for WhatsApp, 1 MB Internet & 500 SMS
|Rs.5
|Rs. 7
|1 Day
|To Subscribe, Dial = *700# Or Send < sub> to 700 and reply with 1. To Unsubscribe Send 'unsubscribe' to 700
Info and T&Cs valid for all the Zong WhatsApp Packages mentioned above
- Advance Income Tax – 12.5% Rate applies on all recharges
- GST of 19.5% on usage
- Out of Bundle Rate = Rs 1+tax / MB
- Offers are auto-recursive
- Only SIMs issued through Biometric Verification are valid for these offers
- Report unwanted & unethical texts by sending SENDER’s NUMBER (SPACE) message to 9000 via SMS – PTA.