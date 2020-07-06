Jazz has been among the best network providers in Pakistan for quite a while now. It offers lots of packages and bundles, and among those, there are dedicated Jazz WhatsApp Packages to let you use it without worrying about internet data.

Jazz WhatsApp Packages and Bundles in 2020

In all the three packages listed below, you’ll find out the WhatsApp package subscription/unsubscription code, and how to check the remaining data in the WhatsApp bundle. Let’s start with the Jazz Monthly WhatsApp pkg first.

Jazz Monthly WhatsApp Package

Jazz WhatsApp monthly package/bundle for Prepaid users gives you freedom of using WhatsApp freely for the whole month, even if you do not have internet data remaining. Along with this package, you’ll also get to use the data for IMO to connect with your loved ones abroad.

WhatsApp Package/Bundle Volume Price Recharge Required Duration Activation Code / Deactivation Code Jazz WhatsApp Monthly Package 5 GB Data for WhatsApp & IMO, 12,000 SMS Rs.75 Rs. 79 1 Month To Subscribe, Dial = *101*1*02# To Unsubscribe, Dial = *101*4*02#

Jazz Weekly WhatsApp Package

If you want to avail the Jazz free Whatsapp package for 7 days / 1 week, use the activation code below. You’ll also find the charges, required balance and other details for the Jazz Weekly WhatsApp Package in the table below. We believe this particular bundle offers a lot of value to just over 20 rupees and that if you are in need, it may help you a lot to connect via WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Package/Bundle Volume Price Recharge Required Duration Activation Code / Deactivation Code Jazz Weekly WhatsApp Package 25 MB Data for WhatsApp, 1500 SMS Rs.20 Rs. 23 7 Days To Subscribe, Dial = *101*1*07# To Unsubscribe, Dial = *101*4*07# Jazz Weekly Social (WhatsApp, Facebook & IMO) 5 GB DATA for IMO, WhatsApp & Facebook Rs. 70 Rs. 80 7 Days To Subscribe, Dial = Dial *660#

Jazz Daily WhatsApp Package

The option of subscribing to any package for 1 day or 24 hours is really good considering the urgent need that we might have for it. With Jazz’s Daily WhatsApp packages for a very little fee, you can get a few crucial MBs of data to connect via WhatsApp and also get plenty of SMS along.

WhatsApp Package/Bundle Volume Price Recharge Required Duration Activation Code / Deactivation Code Jazz Daily WhatsApp & SMS offer 10 MBs data for WhatsApp,​ 1800 SMS Rs.7.2 Rs. 8 1 Day To Subscribe, Dial = *334# To Unsubscribe, Dial = *334*4# Jazz WhatsApp data in "Daily Social Bundle" 500 MBs DATA for both WhatsApp & Facebook Rs.7 Rs. 8 1 Day To Subscribe, Dial = *114*5# Jazz WhatsApp Daily Offer (Limited Cities)* 200 MBs for WhatsApp Rs. 2 Rs. 2.5 1 Day To Subscribe, Dial = *311#

* Limited Cities Include = Alipur, Kabirwala, Khan Bela, Liaqatpur, Muzaffargarh, Uch Sharif

Info and T&Cs valid for all the WhatsApp Pkgs mentioned above.