Telenor Balance Check Code 2020 – Balance Inquiry Code

Today, in this post you will learn about how to check the remaining balance of Telenor with Telenor Balance Check Code. We hope it will be helpful for the subscribers of Telenor in Pakistan if they forgot the Telenor Balance inquiry Code 2020.

Telenor is growing network with special packages and it has launched its operations in Pakistan in 2005. Telenor Pakistan is 100% owned by Telenor Group. Telenor has a growing network with more than 45+ million subscribers in Pakistan. Day by day the numbers of subscribers are growing more.

Telenor Balance Check Code: How to Check Telenor Balance?

In Pakistan, Telenor has more competitive companies such as Ufone, Warid, Mobilink Jazz and Zong. Company is facing tough competition but stands out because of its amazing offers. Moreover, the company offers 3G and 4G internet Packages of Telenor to their users with high internet speed at affordable prices. No doubt, the company provides the best packages to its customers including, SMS packages and call packages.

If you are also Telenor subscriber but forgot the Telenor balance check code, then don’t worry readers, here is the accurate procedure to check.

You can check the remaining balance of your Telenor SIM via the following steps:

Open the keypad of your phone

Dialing *444# your Telenor SIM

your Telenor SIM Wait for a few seconds

Now you can see your remaining balance on screen.

Code to dial: *444#

Price: Rs.0.24 tax

Below are the complete details of Telenor balance code that how to check your remaining balance or current balance, remaining SMS, minutes, and remaining internet MBs. All the customers of Telenor postpaid or prepaid can dial from their mobile phones and check out the remaining balance

Subscription Type Check Price Subscribe PAYG Balance Rs. 0.20 excluding taxes *444# PAYG SMS Rs. 0.20 excluding taxes *111# PAYG Minutes Rs. 0.20 excluding taxes *222# PAYG Internet Rs. 0.20 excluding taxes *999#

All customers of Prepaid and Postpaid can avail this option.

This option is for both Djuice and Talkshawk customers.

The prices are excluding all taxes. Standard taxes would be charged on each transaction.

Codes can be changed by the company

Company’s Terms and Conditions apply

Telenor balance inquiry in Telenor handset:

If you have Telenor handset then you can check via steps given below:

Go to Telenor services

Click on Balance

Telenor balance inquiry via My Telenor App:

You can also check your balance via My Telenor app. You can download the app from the Playstore if you have an android phone while iOS users can download it from App Store.

What you have to do?

Simply install/download the app

once you have completed with downloading, then open the app

Now you need to log in

Feed your number and password

After completing this process, you can see your remaining balance on the homepage as in the image below.

We hope today’s blog provides you with enough details about how to Check Telenor balance. If you are satisfied with information provided in this post then give us your feedback and if dear readers, you think that the post is not according to your requirements then kindly give us your valuable suggestions.

