Jazz Call Packages: Daily, Weekly and Monthly (2021 Updated)

Jazz Call Packages 2021 Updated Prices and Details

With passing time, Jazz witnessed huge growth, finally coming up with together around 55 million users and Jazz Becomes the Largest Telecom Network in Pakistan. No doubt, Jazz has introduced new services for its users, offers amazing call, SMS and internet packages and has won their hearts by organizing customer’s obsessed days. This is the reason why more and more users are shifting towards Jazz.

In order to facilitate the customers, Jazz is offering daily, weekly and monthly Call packages according to their requirements. These different Jazz Call Packages give options to customers so that they can easily fulfill their requirements.

Jazz Super Card Family

Starting with the widely used jazz call packages, the super card family. As most of us want some sort of relief / sukoon from subscribing to packages every now and then.

Jazz offers 5 different super cards, 2 of them are weekly while 3 are for the entire month. Based on your needs, you can choose whichever suits you.

Package Price Details Validity Activation Code
Jazz Weekly Super Duper Rs.199 incl.Tax (Recharge Required = 224) Jazz + Warid: 1500 Minutes Other Network: 50 Minutes Internet: 3000MBs SMS: 1500 SMS 7 Days Dial *770#
Monthly Super Duper Rs. 530 incl.Tax (Balance Required: 600) 3000 Jazz+Warid Minutes Off-net: 100 Minutes 3GB Internet 3000 SMS 30 Days Dial: *706#
Jazz Super Duper Monthly Card Rs.600 incl.Tax 2000 Free On-Net Minutes 150 Off-Net Minutes 2000 SMS 2GB Internet 30 Days Dial *601#
Jazz Super Duper Plus Card Rs.889 incl.Tax (Balance Required = 1000) 4000 Free On-Net Minutes 200 Off-Net Minutes 4000 SMS 8GB Internet 30 Days Dial *707# Un-Subscription: *707*4#

Jazz Daily Call Packages Prepaid

Here are different daily Jazz Call Packages along with other incentives. However, Prepaid Customers can choose the package of their need.
Package Price Details Validity Activation Code
Jazz Super Plus Offer Rs.28 incl.Tax 500 On-Net Minutes 5 Off-Net Minutes 500MB internet + 500 SMS 1 Day Dial *558#
Jazz Super F&F Package Rs.10 incl.Tax 100000 Free On-Net Minutes 100000 SMS 1 Day *141*F&F_Number#
Super Daily Call Offer Rs.17 incl.Tax 1440 Free On-Net Minutes 150MB Internet 50 SMS 1 Day Dial *212#
Daily Day Bundle PKR 14 20MB Data 300 Jazz Mins 300 SMS 1 Day *340#
Jazz SIM Lagao Offer N/A 3000 Jazz/Warid Minutes (50 Minutes/day) Not valid between 6 PM - 10 PM 1500MBs (Not valid between 9 PM to 1 AM) and 3000 SMS 24 Hours (Valid for 60 Days) Dial *551#

*For the “Jazz SIM Lagao Offer” to activate, you’ll have to use at least PKR 12 balance. After that, each day, you will receive 50 On-net minutes, 50 SMS and 50MBs for the next 24 hours. But, you cannot use these resources from 6 PM – 10 PM.

Jazz Call Package – 3 Days

This special Jazz Call Package is especially for those users who like 3 Days Package.

Package Price Details Validity Activation Code
Jazz 3 Day Bundle Rs.36 incl.Tax 500 Free On-Net Minutes 3 Day Dial *211#

Jazz Weekly Call Packages Prepaid

Here is the complete detail of Jazz Weekly call packages along with other incentives. However, customers have only a few options to choose from.
Package Price Details Validity Recharge Required Activation Code
Jazz Weekly Hybrid Offer Rs.115 Inc. Tax 1000 Free On-Net Minutes Off-Net 20 Minutes 1000 SMS 500MB Internet 7 Days Rs. 130 Dial *407# Un-Subscription: *407*4# Status: *407*2# Info: *407*3#
Jazz Weekly All Network Offer Rs. 170 (Incl. tax) 1000 Free On-Net Minutes 60 Off-Net Minutes 2000MB Internet +1000SMS 7 Days Rs. 192 Dial *700# Status : *700*2# Un-Subscription: *700*4#
Super Duper Weekly Offer Rs. 210 (Incl. tax) 1500 Free On-Net Minutes 60 Off-Net Minutes 1500 SMS 3000MB Internet 7 Days Rs. 224 Dial *770# Status: *770*2# Bundle information = *770*3#
Jazz Weekly Super Plus Rs. 250 (Incl. tax) 5000 Free On-Net Minutes 70 Off-Net Minutes 5000 SMS 12GB Internet (6GB 2AM - 2PM) 7 Days Rs. 285 Dial *505# Status: *505*2#
Jazz Work from Home Bundle Rs. 95 (Incl.Tax) 10GB Data Unlimited jazz mins (8AM - 6PM) 7 Days - Dial *117*14#
Jazz Weekly Super Max Rs. 299 (Incl. Tax) 30GB Data -- 10GBs +10GBs (2AM-2PM) + 10GBs Youtube 6000 Jazz mins 60 Other Network 6000 SMS 7 Days Rs. 337 *506#
Sargodha Weekly Offer (Offer Valid for Sargodha Only) Rs. 89 (Incl. tax) 2000 Free On-Net Minutes 2000 SMS 2GB Internet 7 Days Rs. 100 Dial *627# Status: *627*2#
Jazz Haftawar All Rounder Offer Rs. 120 (Incl. tax) 1000 Free On-Net Minutes 50 Off-Net Minutes 1000 SMS 250MB Internet 7 Days Rs. 113 Dial *747# Status: *747*2#

Jazz Monthly Call Packages Prepaid

Monthly call packages give you the ease a for the whole month. Jazz offers different monthly call packages along with other incentives.
Package Price Balance Required Details Validity Activation Code
Jazz Monthly Hybrid Bundle Rs.444 incl.Tax Rs.500 10,000 Free On-Net Minutes (333 Mintues / day, Sunday Unlimited) Off-Net 50 Minutes 1000 SMS 1GB Internet 30 Days Dial *430# Status *430*2#
Mahana Bachat Offer Rs. 75 incl. Tax - 2GB Data (WhatsApp & IMO) 200 Jazz Mins 20 Other Network Mins 2000 SMS 30 Days *614#
Jazz Monthly Premium Rs. 620 incl.Tax N/A 200 All-Network Minutes 1500 SMS 5GB Internet 30 Days Dial *2000#
Monthly Super Duper Rs. 600 (Incl. tax) Rs. 680 3000 Jazz+Warid Minutes Off-net: 150 Minutes 5GB Internet 3000 SMS 30 Days Dial: *706# Status: *706*2#
Jazz Super Duper Monthly Card Rs.600 incl.Tax Rs. 600 2000 Free On-Net Minutes 150 Off-Net Minutes 2000 SMS 2GB Internet 30 Days Dial *601#
Jazz Super Duper Plus Card Rs. 977 (Incl. tax) Rs. 1099 5000 Free On-Net Minutes 300 Off-Net Minutes 5000 SMS 15GB Internet 30 Days Dial *707# Info String: *707*3# Status String: *707*2# Un-Subscription: *707*4#

Jazz Postpaid Packages

Furthermore, Along with prepaid packages, Jazz also offers Postpaid packages to all postpaid customers. However, postpaid customers can only choose monthly packages.

Package Monthly Rent Details
J 1500 Rs. 1500 (Excl. Tax) Unlimited** Jazz + Warid Minutes 500 Other Network Minutes 7000 SMS +7000MB Internet (1GB Facebook + Whatsapp)
J 999 Rs. 999 (Excl. Tax) Unlimited** Jazz + Warid Minutes 500 Other Network Minutes 2000MB Internet 1000 SMS
J 600 Rs. 600 (Excl. Tax) 2000 Jazz + Warid Minutes 300 Other Network Minutes 1000MB Internet + 300 SMS
J 300 Rs. 300 (Excl. Tax) 1000 Jazz + Warid Minutes 150 Other Network Minutes 500MB Internet + 150 SMS

Jazz Call Package – Sindh

This special Jazz Call Package is especially for the residents of Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Kotri, Mirpur Khas, Tando Adam, Tando Alayaar and other areas.

Package Price Details Validity Activation Code
Jazz Sindh Haftawar Offer Rs.210 incl.Tax 5000 Jazz/Warid Minutes 50 Off-Net Minutes 10 GB Internet (5GB between 2AM - 2PM) 5000 SMS 7 Day Dial *406#
Jazz Sindh Raabta Offer Rs. 53.3 incl.Tax 1000 Free On-Net Minutes 7 Days Dial *766#
Jazz Sindh Offer Offer Rs. 12 incl.Tax Unlimited Free On-Net Minutes 250 MB Data 1500 SMS 1 Days Dial *522#

Jazz Call Package – Punjab

This special Jazz Call Package is especially for the residents of Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Jhang, Bhakkar, Sialkot, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Sheikhupura and other areas.

Package Price Details Validity Activation Code
Jazz Punjab Package Rs.8.4 incl.Tax 100 Free On-Net Minutes 100 SMS 1 Day Dial *6000# Status *6000*2#

Jazz Call Package – KPK

This special Jazz Call Package is especially for the residents of Peshawar, Bajaur Agency, Kurram Agency, Khyber Agency, Charsada, Chakwal, Talagang, Mardan, Jhelum, Mohmand Agency, Taxila, Attock, Bannu, Haripur, Hangu, Tank, Nowshera, Kotli, DI Khan, Mansehra and other areas.

Package Price Details Validity Activation Code
KPK Daily Offer Rs.12 incl.Tax Unlimited Free On-Net Minutes 1500 SMS 100MB Internet 1 Day Dial *522# Status *522*2#

Jazz Call Package – For Karachi Only

This special Jazz Call Package is especially for the proud residents of the city of lights–Karachi!

Package Price Details Validity Activation Code
Karachi Daily Hybrid Package Rs.12 incl.Tax 100000 Free On-Net Minutes 1500 SMS 250MB Internet 1 Day Dial *400#

Jazz Call Package – Selected Cities

This special Jazz Call Package is especially for the residents of the Shorkot, Jhang, Dinga, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, Pir Mahal, Toba Tek Singh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Head Faqeeran, Malakwal, Mandi Bahauddin and other areas.

Package Price Details Validity Activation Code
Apna Shehar Package Rs.10 incl.Tax 100000 Free On-Net Minutes 100000 SMS 100MB Internet 1 Day Dial *229#

