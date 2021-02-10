Jazz Call Packages: Daily, Weekly and Monthly (2021 Updated)
With passing time, Jazz witnessed huge growth, finally coming up with together around 55 million users and Jazz Becomes the Largest Telecom Network in Pakistan. No doubt, Jazz has introduced new services for its users, offers amazing call, SMS and internet packages and has won their hearts by organizing customer’s obsessed days. This is the reason why more and more users are shifting towards Jazz.
In order to facilitate the customers, Jazz is offering daily, weekly and monthly Call packages according to their requirements. These different Jazz Call Packages give options to customers so that they can easily fulfill their requirements.
Jazz Super Card Family
Starting with the widely used jazz call packages, the super card family. As most of us want some sort of relief / sukoon from subscribing to packages every now and then.
Jazz offers 5 different super cards, 2 of them are weekly while 3 are for the entire month. Based on your needs, you can choose whichever suits you.
|Package
|Price
|Details
|Validity
|Activation Code
|Jazz Weekly Super Duper
|Rs.199 incl.Tax (Recharge Required = 224)
|Jazz + Warid: 1500 Minutes Other Network: 50 Minutes Internet: 3000MBs SMS: 1500 SMS
|7 Days
|Dial *770#
|Monthly Super Duper
|Rs. 530 incl.Tax (Balance Required: 600)
|3000 Jazz+Warid Minutes Off-net: 100 Minutes 3GB Internet 3000 SMS
|30 Days
|Dial: *706#
|Jazz Super Duper Monthly Card
|Rs.600 incl.Tax
|2000 Free On-Net Minutes 150 Off-Net Minutes 2000 SMS 2GB Internet
|30 Days
|Dial *601#
|Jazz Super Duper Plus Card
|Rs.889 incl.Tax (Balance Required = 1000)
|4000 Free On-Net Minutes 200 Off-Net Minutes 4000 SMS 8GB Internet
|30 Days
|Dial *707# Un-Subscription: *707*4#
Jazz Daily Call Packages Prepaid
|Package
|Price
|Details
|Validity
|Activation Code
|Jazz Super Plus Offer
|Rs.28 incl.Tax
|500 On-Net Minutes 5 Off-Net Minutes 500MB internet + 500 SMS
|1 Day
|Dial *558#
|Jazz Super F&F Package
|Rs.10 incl.Tax
|100000 Free On-Net Minutes 100000 SMS
|1 Day
|*141*F&F_Number#
|Super Daily Call Offer
|Rs.17 incl.Tax
|1440 Free On-Net Minutes 150MB Internet 50 SMS
|1 Day
|Dial *212#
|Daily Day Bundle
|PKR 14
|20MB Data 300 Jazz Mins 300 SMS
|1 Day
|*340#
|Jazz SIM Lagao Offer
|N/A
|3000 Jazz/Warid Minutes (50 Minutes/day) Not valid between 6 PM - 10 PM 1500MBs (Not valid between 9 PM to 1 AM) and 3000 SMS
|24 Hours (Valid for 60 Days)
|Dial *551#
*For the “Jazz SIM Lagao Offer” to activate, you’ll have to use at least PKR 12 balance. After that, each day, you will receive 50 On-net minutes, 50 SMS and 50MBs for the next 24 hours. But, you cannot use these resources from 6 PM – 10 PM.
Jazz Call Package – 3 Days
This special Jazz Call Package is especially for those users who like 3 Days Package.
|Package
|Price
|Details
|Validity
|Activation Code
|Jazz 3 Day Bundle
|Rs.36 incl.Tax
|500 Free On-Net Minutes
|3 Day
|Dial *211#
Jazz Weekly Call Packages Prepaid
|Package
|Price
|Details
|Validity
|Recharge Required
|Activation Code
|Jazz Weekly Hybrid Offer
|Rs.115 Inc. Tax
|1000 Free On-Net Minutes Off-Net 20 Minutes 1000 SMS 500MB Internet
|7 Days
|Rs. 130
|Dial *407# Un-Subscription: *407*4# Status: *407*2# Info: *407*3#
|Jazz Weekly All Network Offer
|Rs. 170 (Incl. tax)
|1000 Free On-Net Minutes 60 Off-Net Minutes 2000MB Internet +1000SMS
|7 Days
|Rs. 192
|Dial *700# Status : *700*2# Un-Subscription: *700*4#
|Super Duper Weekly Offer
|Rs. 210 (Incl. tax)
|1500 Free On-Net Minutes 60 Off-Net Minutes 1500 SMS 3000MB Internet
|7 Days
|Rs. 224
|Dial *770# Status: *770*2# Bundle information = *770*3#
|Jazz Weekly Super Plus
|Rs. 250 (Incl. tax)
|5000 Free On-Net Minutes 70 Off-Net Minutes 5000 SMS 12GB Internet (6GB 2AM - 2PM)
|7 Days
|Rs. 285
|Dial *505# Status: *505*2#
|Jazz Work from Home Bundle
|Rs. 95 (Incl.Tax)
|10GB Data Unlimited jazz mins (8AM - 6PM)
|7 Days
|-
|Dial *117*14#
|Jazz Weekly Super Max
|Rs. 299 (Incl. Tax)
|30GB Data -- 10GBs +10GBs (2AM-2PM) + 10GBs Youtube 6000 Jazz mins 60 Other Network 6000 SMS
|7 Days
|Rs. 337
|*506#
|Sargodha Weekly Offer (Offer Valid for Sargodha Only)
|Rs. 89 (Incl. tax)
|2000 Free On-Net Minutes 2000 SMS 2GB Internet
|7 Days
|Rs. 100
|Dial *627# Status: *627*2#
|Jazz Haftawar All Rounder Offer
|Rs. 120 (Incl. tax)
|1000 Free On-Net Minutes 50 Off-Net Minutes 1000 SMS 250MB Internet
|7 Days
|Rs. 113
|Dial *747# Status: *747*2#
Jazz Monthly Call Packages Prepaid
|Package
|Price
|Balance Required
|Details
|Validity
|Activation Code
|Jazz Monthly Hybrid Bundle
|Rs.444 incl.Tax
|Rs.500
|10,000 Free On-Net Minutes (333 Mintues / day, Sunday Unlimited) Off-Net 50 Minutes 1000 SMS 1GB Internet
|30 Days
|Dial *430# Status *430*2#
|Mahana Bachat Offer
|Rs. 75 incl. Tax
|-
|2GB Data (WhatsApp & IMO) 200 Jazz Mins 20 Other Network Mins 2000 SMS
|30 Days
|*614#
|Jazz Monthly Premium
|Rs. 620 incl.Tax
|N/A
|200 All-Network Minutes 1500 SMS 5GB Internet
|30 Days
|Dial *2000#
|Monthly Super Duper
|Rs. 600 (Incl. tax)
|Rs. 680
|3000 Jazz+Warid Minutes Off-net: 150 Minutes 5GB Internet 3000 SMS
|30 Days
|Dial: *706# Status: *706*2#
|Jazz Super Duper Monthly Card
|Rs.600 incl.Tax
|Rs. 600
|2000 Free On-Net Minutes 150 Off-Net Minutes 2000 SMS 2GB Internet
|30 Days
|Dial *601#
|Jazz Super Duper Plus Card
|Rs. 977 (Incl. tax)
|Rs. 1099
|5000 Free On-Net Minutes 300 Off-Net Minutes 5000 SMS 15GB Internet
|30 Days
|Dial *707# Info String: *707*3# Status String: *707*2# Un-Subscription: *707*4#
Jazz Postpaid Packages
Furthermore, Along with prepaid packages, Jazz also offers Postpaid packages to all postpaid customers. However, postpaid customers can only choose monthly packages.
|Package
|Monthly Rent
|Details
|J 1500
|Rs. 1500 (Excl. Tax)
|Unlimited** Jazz + Warid Minutes 500 Other Network Minutes 7000 SMS +7000MB Internet (1GB Facebook + Whatsapp)
|J 999
|Rs. 999 (Excl. Tax)
|Unlimited** Jazz + Warid Minutes 500 Other Network Minutes 2000MB Internet 1000 SMS
|J 600
|Rs. 600 (Excl. Tax)
|2000 Jazz + Warid Minutes 300 Other Network Minutes 1000MB Internet + 300 SMS
|J 300
|Rs. 300 (Excl. Tax)
|1000 Jazz + Warid Minutes 150 Other Network Minutes 500MB Internet + 150 SMS
Jazz Call Package – Sindh
This special Jazz Call Package is especially for the residents of Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Kotri, Mirpur Khas, Tando Adam, Tando Alayaar and other areas.
|Package
|Price
|Details
|Validity
|Activation Code
|Jazz Sindh Haftawar Offer
|Rs.210 incl.Tax
|5000 Jazz/Warid Minutes 50 Off-Net Minutes 10 GB Internet (5GB between 2AM - 2PM) 5000 SMS
|7 Day
|Dial *406#
|Jazz Sindh Raabta Offer
|Rs. 53.3 incl.Tax
|1000 Free On-Net Minutes
|7 Days
|Dial *766#
|Jazz Sindh Offer Offer
|Rs. 12 incl.Tax
|Unlimited Free On-Net Minutes 250 MB Data 1500 SMS
|1 Days
|Dial *522#
Jazz Call Package – Punjab
This special Jazz Call Package is especially for the residents of Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Jhang, Bhakkar, Sialkot, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Sheikhupura and other areas.
|Package
|Price
|Details
|Validity
|Activation Code
|Jazz Punjab Package
|Rs.8.4 incl.Tax
|100 Free On-Net Minutes 100 SMS
|1 Day
|Dial *6000# Status *6000*2#
Jazz Call Package – KPK
This special Jazz Call Package is especially for the residents of Peshawar, Bajaur Agency, Kurram Agency, Khyber Agency, Charsada, Chakwal, Talagang, Mardan, Jhelum, Mohmand Agency, Taxila, Attock, Bannu, Haripur, Hangu, Tank, Nowshera, Kotli, DI Khan, Mansehra and other areas.
|Package
|Price
|Details
|Validity
|Activation Code
|KPK Daily Offer
|Rs.12 incl.Tax
|Unlimited Free On-Net Minutes 1500 SMS 100MB Internet
|1 Day
|Dial *522# Status *522*2#
Jazz Call Package – For Karachi Only
This special Jazz Call Package is especially for the proud residents of the city of lights–Karachi!
|Package
|Price
|Details
|Validity
|Activation Code
|Karachi Daily Hybrid Package
|Rs.12 incl.Tax
|100000 Free On-Net Minutes 1500 SMS 250MB Internet
|1 Day
|Dial *400#
Jazz Call Package – Selected Cities
This special Jazz Call Package is especially for the residents of the Shorkot, Jhang, Dinga, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, Pir Mahal, Toba Tek Singh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Head Faqeeran, Malakwal, Mandi Bahauddin and other areas.
|Package
|Price
|Details
|Validity
|Activation Code
|Apna Shehar Package
|Rs.10 incl.Tax
|100000 Free On-Net Minutes 100000 SMS 100MB Internet
|1 Day
|Dial *229#
