Jazz Call Packages: Daily, Weekly and Monthly (2021 Updated)

With passing time, Jazz witnessed huge growth, finally coming up with together around 55 million users and Jazz Becomes the Largest Telecom Network in Pakistan. No doubt, Jazz has introduced new services for its users, offers amazing call, SMS and internet packages and has won their hearts by organizing customer’s obsessed days. This is the reason why more and more users are shifting towards Jazz.

In order to facilitate the customers, Jazz is offering daily, weekly and monthly Call packages according to their requirements. These different Jazz Call Packages give options to customers so that they can easily fulfill their requirements.

Jazz Super Card Family

Starting with the widely used jazz call packages, the super card family. As most of us want some sort of relief / sukoon from subscribing to packages every now and then.

Jazz offers 5 different super cards, 2 of them are weekly while 3 are for the entire month. Based on your needs, you can choose whichever suits you.

Package Price Details Validity Activation Code Jazz Weekly Super Duper Rs.199 incl.Tax (Recharge Required = 224) Jazz + Warid: 1500 Minutes Other Network: 50 Minutes Internet: 3000MBs SMS: 1500 SMS 7 Days Dial *770# Monthly Super Duper Rs. 530 incl.Tax (Balance Required: 600) 3000 Jazz+Warid Minutes Off-net: 100 Minutes 3GB Internet 3000 SMS 30 Days Dial: *706# Jazz Super Duper Monthly Card Rs.600 incl.Tax 2000 Free On-Net Minutes 150 Off-Net Minutes 2000 SMS 2GB Internet 30 Days Dial *601# Jazz Super Duper Plus Card Rs.889 incl.Tax (Balance Required = 1000) 4000 Free On-Net Minutes 200 Off-Net Minutes 4000 SMS 8GB Internet 30 Days Dial *707# Un-Subscription: *707*4#

Jazz Daily Call Packages Prepaid

Here are different daily Jazz Call Packages along with other incentives. However, Prepaid Customers can choose the package of their need.

Package Price Details Validity Activation Code Jazz Super Plus Offer Rs.28 incl.Tax 500 On-Net Minutes 5 Off-Net Minutes 500MB internet + 500 SMS 1 Day Dial *558# Jazz Super F&F Package Rs.10 incl.Tax 100000 Free On-Net Minutes 100000 SMS 1 Day *141*F&F_Number# Super Daily Call Offer Rs.17 incl.Tax 1440 Free On-Net Minutes 150MB Internet 50 SMS 1 Day Dial *212# Daily Day Bundle PKR 14 20MB Data 300 Jazz Mins 300 SMS 1 Day *340# Jazz SIM Lagao Offer N/A 3000 Jazz/Warid Minutes (50 Minutes/day) Not valid between 6 PM - 10 PM 1500MBs (Not valid between 9 PM to 1 AM) and 3000 SMS 24 Hours (Valid for 60 Days) Dial *551#

*For the “Jazz SIM Lagao Offer” to activate, you’ll have to use at least PKR 12 balance. After that, each day, you will receive 50 On-net minutes, 50 SMS and 50MBs for the next 24 hours. But, you cannot use these resources from 6 PM – 10 PM.

Jazz Call Package – 3 Days

This special Jazz Call Package is especially for those users who like 3 Days Package.

Package Price Details Validity Activation Code Jazz 3 Day Bundle Rs.36 incl.Tax 500 Free On-Net Minutes 3 Day Dial *211#

Jazz Weekly Call Packages Prepaid

Here is the complete detail of Jazz Weekly call packages along with other incentives. However, customers have only a few options to choose from.

Package Price Details Validity Recharge Required Activation Code Jazz Weekly Hybrid Offer Rs.115 Inc. Tax 1000 Free On-Net Minutes Off-Net 20 Minutes 1000 SMS 500MB Internet 7 Days Rs. 130 Dial *407# Un-Subscription: *407*4# Status: *407*2# Info: *407*3# Jazz Weekly All Network Offer Rs. 170 (Incl. tax) 1000 Free On-Net Minutes 60 Off-Net Minutes 2000MB Internet +1000SMS 7 Days Rs. 192 Dial *700# Status : *700*2# Un-Subscription: *700*4# Super Duper Weekly Offer Rs. 210 (Incl. tax) 1500 Free On-Net Minutes 60 Off-Net Minutes 1500 SMS 3000MB Internet 7 Days Rs. 224 Dial *770# Status: *770*2# Bundle information = *770*3# Jazz Weekly Super Plus Rs. 250 (Incl. tax) 5000 Free On-Net Minutes 70 Off-Net Minutes 5000 SMS 12GB Internet (6GB 2AM - 2PM) 7 Days Rs. 285 Dial *505# Status: *505*2# Jazz Work from Home Bundle Rs. 95 (Incl.Tax) 10GB Data Unlimited jazz mins (8AM - 6PM) 7 Days - Dial *117*14# Jazz Weekly Super Max Rs. 299 (Incl. Tax) 30GB Data -- 10GBs +10GBs (2AM-2PM) + 10GBs Youtube 6000 Jazz mins 60 Other Network 6000 SMS 7 Days Rs. 337 *506# Sargodha Weekly Offer (Offer Valid for Sargodha Only) Rs. 89 (Incl. tax) 2000 Free On-Net Minutes 2000 SMS 2GB Internet 7 Days Rs. 100 Dial *627# Status: *627*2# Jazz Haftawar All Rounder Offer Rs. 120 (Incl. tax) 1000 Free On-Net Minutes 50 Off-Net Minutes 1000 SMS 250MB Internet 7 Days Rs. 113 Dial *747# Status: *747*2#