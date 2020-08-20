Ufone was the first to start monthly packages that allowed users to connect to their loved ones without the hassle of loading balance/credit when it runs out. Their wide variety of packages let users choose the most relevant package according to their needs. We know that there are 1000s of users using WhatsApp as their main medium of communication. Ufone WhatsApp Packages are exactly and directly targeting those users.

Ufone WhatsApp Packages & WhatsApp Bundles in 2020

We have sorted out and categorized all the Ufone WhatsApp Packages into monthly, weekly, and daily, along with a bonus Ufone Free WhatsApp Package. You’ll find subscription/activation codes, price, validity, and what you’ll get after subscription.

Ufone Free WhatsApp Package

Ufone Free WhatsApp lets you use WhatApp for free, including calls, video calls & texts without any charges and that is really cool. Here’s the Ufone Free WhatsApp code and other details:

WhatsApp Package/Bundle Volume Price Recharge Required Duration Free WhatsApp Activation Code / Deactivation Code Ufone Free WhatsApp 2 GB WhatsApp Free Free 1 Month To Subscribe, Dial = *987#

Ufone Free WhatsApp T&Cs

For all prepaid customers

You can make and receive WhatsApp calls both video and voice.

You can also send voice notes, texts, pictures & videos.

Free WhatsApp Offer can be used on 2G, 3G & 4G networks.

Ufone Monthly Whatsapp Packages

Ufone offers 1 Monthly WhatsApp package that is basically a social internet package offering data strictly to be used for Whatsapp and other social networks only.

WhatsApp Package/Bundle Volume Price Recharge Required Duration Activation Code / Deactivation Code Ufone Monthly WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter 1 GB for WhatsApp, Twitter & Facebook Rs. 60 Rs. 78 1 Month To Subscribe, Dial = *5858#

There are a few more WhatsApp Bundles that have Internet MBs along with it for a month. Here’s the list

WhatsApp Package/Bundle Volume Recharge Required Duration Activation Code Monthly super internet with WhatsApp 5 GB WhatsApp and 6GBs Internet Rs. 499 1 Month Dial *290# Ufone WhatsApp with Internet: Monthly Lite 2GBs WhatsApp, Facebook, Line & Twitter + 1 GB internet Rs. 390 1 Month Dial *7807# Ufone WhatsApp with Internet: Monthly Heavy 2GBs WhatsApp, Facebook, Line & Twitter + 3 GB internet Rs. 780 1 Month Dial *803# Ufone WhatsApp with Internet: Monthly Max 2GBs WhatsApp, Facebook, Line & Twitter + 10 GB internet Rs. 1560 1 Month Dial *5100#

Note: Ufone doesn’t have a dedicated Weekly WhatsApp Package, so we’re going to skip the “weekly” section.

Ufone Daily Whatsapp Packages

There are 2 offers that you can subscribe to that lets you use WhatsApp for 1 day at a very low price, one of which includes SMS as well.

WhatsApp Package/Bundle Volume Price Recharge Required Duration Activation Code / Deactivation Code Daily Chat 500 MB for WhatsApp + 10,000 SMS Rs.6 Rs.8 1 Day To Subscribe, Dial = *3465# Ufone Social Daily 100 MB for WhatsApp, Facebook & Twitter Rs. 6 Rs. 8 1 Day To Subscribe, Dial = *4422#

If you want more daily WhatsApp bundles but not dedicated (has internet MBs along), here’s the list.

WhatsApp Package/Bundle Volume Price Recharge Required Duration Activation Code / Deactivation Code Ufone WhatsApp Special Daily 500 MB WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter & Line + 50 MB (1AM - 9PM Only) Rs.6 Rs. 8 1 Day (1AM - 9PM Only) To Subscribe, Dial = *3461# Daily Light 500 MB WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter & Line + 40 MB (24 Hours) Rs.12 Rs. 17 1 Day To Subscribe, Dial = *2256# Daily Heavy 500 MB WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter & Line + 75 MB Rs. 18 Rs. 25 1 Day To Subscribe, Dial = *2258#

