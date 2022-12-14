Apple has released iOS 16.2 with Freeform, Apple Music Sing and many more features. The update for iOS 16.2 is now downloadable to iPhone. Users of iCloud will also benefit from a new advanced data protection option, with an expansion of iCloud data categories protected with end-to-end encryption. The list now includes 23 categories, with the inclusion of iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos. Moreover, the update also includes performance improvements and bug fixes. Let’s have a look at the new features.

Apple releases iOS 16.2 with Freeform and Apple Music Sing

Freeform : Freeform is a new app for working creatively with friends or colleagues on Mac, iPad and iPhone. It is a flexible canvas that lets you add files, images, stickies, and more. It also has drawing tools that will let you sketch anywhere on the canvas with your finger.

: Freeform is a new app for working creatively with friends or colleagues on Mac, iPad and iPhone. It is a flexible canvas that lets you add files, images, stickies, and more. It also has drawing tools that will let you sketch anywhere on the canvas with your finger. Apple Music Sing: It is a new way to sing along with millions of your favourite songs in Apple Music. It has fully adjustable vocals that let you duet with the original artist, sing solo, or mix it up.

It is a new way to sing along with millions of your favourite songs in Apple Music. It has fully adjustable vocals that let you duet with the original artist, sing solo, or mix it up. Advanced-Data Protection for iCloud: This new option expands the total number of iCloud data categories including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos. It will protect your information even in the case of a data breach in the cloud.

This new option expands the total number of iCloud data categories including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos. It will protect your information even in the case of a data breach in the cloud. Lock Screen: New settings allow you to hide wallpaper or notifications when the Always-On display is enabled on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Also, the sleep widget lets you view your most recent sleep data. The Medications widget lets you view reminders and quickly access your schedule.

New settings allow you to hide wallpaper or notifications when the Always-On display is enabled on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Also, the sleep widget lets you view your most recent sleep data. The Medications widget lets you view reminders and quickly access your schedule. Game Center : The new update brings SharePlay support in Game Center for multiplayer games so you can play with the people you are on a FaceTime call with. Moreover, the activity Widget allows you to see what your friends are playing and achieving in games right from your Home Screen.

: The new update brings SharePlay support in Game Center for multiplayer games so you can play with the people you are on a FaceTime call with. Moreover, the activity Widget allows you to see what your friends are playing and achieving in games right from your Home Screen. Apple TV: Live Activities for Apple TV app let you follow your favourite teams with live scores right on your Lock Screen or in Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Live Activities for Apple TV app let you follow your favourite teams with live scores right on your Lock Screen or in Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Home: The new update improved the reliability and efficiency of communication between your smart home accessories and Apple devices.

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

Improved search in Messages allows you to find photos based on their content, like a dog, car, person, or text

Turn Off Hide IP Address setting enables iCloud Private Relay users to temporarily disable the service for a specific site in Safari

News articles in Weather display information relevant to the weather in that location

Participant Cursors in Notes allow you to see live indicators as others make updates in a shared note

AirDrop now automatically reverts to Contacts Only after 10 minutes to prevent unwanted requests to receive content

Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

Fixes an issue that causes some notes not to sync with iCloud after updates are made

How to install iOS 16.2 on the iPhone

Open the Settings app.

Select General.

Select Software Update.

Select “Update to iOS 16.2.”

If an iPhone is set to automatically update, it will handle downloading and installing iOS 16.2 on the user’s behalf.