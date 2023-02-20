Advertisement

Yesterday, the Cybercrime Division of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) detained two Nigerian citizens for conducting internet fraud. According to a spokeswoman, the FIA Cybercrime Unit of Quetta arrested the foreign nationals after a complaint was submitted against them. The arrested suspects have been identified as Onkshi Stephen and Promes Amikan.

The spokesperson said that two Nigerians persuaded him to accept their offer of a mobile phone and $10,000 as gift money. Moreover, the foreigners collected Rs 419,500 in customs clearing fees, package registration fees, and taxes.

FIA Cybercrime Division Arrests 2 Foreign Nationals Accused of Online Fraud

Afterward, the FIA Cybercrime Branch raided their home and detained the foreigners in response to the complaint. In addition, authorities also seized mobile phones from the possession of the accused.

During separate operations conducted in Lahore and Islamabad in 2021, the cybercrime division of the Federal Investigation Agency arrested five foreign nationals and their collaborators.

Furthermore, according to a spokeswoman for the FIA’s cybercrime division, five foreign nationals have been detained in Lahore. It was reported that the accused were also engaged in financial schemes via social media.

During the raids, FIA agents also arrested their “Pakistani collaborator” from Islamabad and seized counterfeit cash and contemporary equipment.

