Google Phone App To Soon Get A FaceTime-Like Feature
Google Meet, the search giant’s video conferencing platform seems to soon become a bigger part of our daily mobile communication. The platform was primarily a business-focused tool, but it became a famous option for 1-on-1 video calls as well. In a recent development, Google is testing a new feature that aims to further increase its use. Reports claim that Google is working on a way to easily switch from a regular phone call to a video call. Just a single tap and here you go. It seems to be quite a handy feature for Google Phone App users. Isn’t it?
Google Phone App Is Getting A New Handy Feature
All iPhone users have been enjoying easy video calling through Apple’s FaceTime feature for many years. FaceTime is built directly into the iPhone dialer. The good part is that now Android users will also be able to enjoy a similar experience with this integration of video calling into the phone app. The new feature is in the form of a simple “Video call” chip. Some Google Phone app users have started getting the feature during regular phone calls. When they tap this chip, a Google Meet video call starts with the person you’re talking to. It rings their phone however, the voice call remains active.
If you call a person who doesn’t have the Google Meet app installed, the chip takes you to an invite screen prompting you to download it. It is pertinent to mention here that the new feature is currently in the beta testing phase. It is only appearing for a limited number of users on Pixel phones. Google may plan to make it a permanent feature of the Google Phone app. We hope to see a wider rollout of the feature quite soon. No doubt, it offers a solid alternative for video calling through third-party apps like WhatsApp. However, we need to see whether it will be enough to wobble users from their established habits.
