Honor Officially Launches Honor X6 and Honor X5 in Pakistan

Global technology brand HONOR today announced the official launch of the HONOR X6 and Honor X5, the latest addition to HONOR’s reliable X Series lineup, bringing HONOR’s latest cutting-edge technology to more users in Pakistan. Honor is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe. Now, let us find out the features of these two new phones one by one.
Honor X6:
Boasting a myriad of compelling features, the HONOR X6 is equipped with an ultra-large 5000mAh battery, a triple camera system consisting of a 50MP Main Camera, and large expandable storage to go with its 4GB+64GB & 4GB+128GB memory, making smartphone innovations more accessible.
Colors:
Designed for a style-conscious crowd, the HONOR X6 is available in two striking colors: Midnight Black, and Ocean Blue.
Long-Lasting Battery for All-Day Connectivity
Equipped with a 5000mAh battery, the HONOR X6 delivers up to 17 hours of online video streaming, 18 hours of social media browsing, or 31 hours of music playback, all enabled by a single charge to power users throughout the day.
Carefully Designed Camera System to Capture Stunning Moments
The HONOR X6 features a rear triple camera system comprising a 50MP Main Camera, a 2MP Macro Camera, and a 2MP Depth Camera. The impressive combination of cameras allows users to easily capture and record all their favourite memories, fulfilling their appetite for creative expression anytime, anywhere.
Seamless User Experience with Large Expandable Storage and Smart Features
Alongside the 64GB ROM & 128GB ROM, the HONOR X6 also supports large expandable storage of up to 1TB MicroSD, meeting the different storage requirements of users.
Delivering a smart and seamless user experience, the HONOR X6 runs on HONOR Magic UI 6.1 based on Android 12. Featuring HONOR Share, the HONOR X6 enables speedy wireless file transfers across HONOR devices including smartphones, tablets, and laptops. With the Efficient Smart Desktop feature, users can customize widgets on the home screen and access information without opening the apps, further boosting efficiency and productivity.
Stunning Visuals Meets Advanced Eye Care with HONOR Full View Display
Boasting a 6.5 – inch HONOR Full View Display, the HONOR X6 delivers an immersive viewing experience. Coupled with a host of eye care features including Eye Comfort Mode, and Dark Mode, the HONOR X6 offers an extremely pleasant viewing experience in different types of user scenarios, perfect for reading articles, streaming videos, or browsing photos, even in direct sunlight or in dimly lit environments.
Packed with the unique eBook Mode, HONOR X6 can convert the screen to black and white, improving the reading experience for smartphone users.
Price of X6:
X6 (4GB + 64GB) Titan Silver: PKR 40,999/-.
X6 (4GB + 128GB) Ocean Blue: PKR 46,999
Honor X5:
The Honor X5 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC and features a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The smartphone also sports a single rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies.
Honor X5 specifications
The Honor X5 offers dual-SIM 4G connectivity and runs Android 12 (Go edition) out-of-the-box. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch LCD display, with 720×1600 pixel resolution, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, accompanied by an IMG GE8320 GPU. The Honor X5 comes with 2GB of RAM.
In the camera department, the Honor X5 features an 8-megapixel, f/2.0 single camera on the back, along with a 5-megapixel front camera housed in a waterdrop-shaped notch at the top. The camera module on the back includes an LED flash.
This smartphone comes with 32GB of inbuilt storage and supports external memory expansion up to 1TB via a microSD slot. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS, OTG, Bluetooth v5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro USB port. The Honor X5 also includes a gravity sensor, a proximity sensor, and an ambient light sensor.
Honor has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the budget Honor X5. It measures 164.04×75.57×8.92mm and weighs approximately 193 grams.
Color:
Honor X5 is available in Sunrise Orange colour.
Honor X5:
- Body size: 164 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm
- Display: TFT LCD
- SIM: Hybrid dual sim
- OS: Android 12 Go edition
- Screen Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio
- Body Display: 6.5-inch IPS LCD touchscreen.
- Chipset: Mediatek MT6762 Helio G25
- CPU: (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
- Main Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
- Selfie camera: 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
- Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity
- Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
- Processor: octa-core
- Storage: 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM.
Price of Honor X5:
X5 (2GB + 32GB) sunrise orange: 31,999
