Infinix Unveils Revolutionary Mobile Gaming Concept at MWC

The Chinese smartphone company Infinix has unveiled a next-gen flagship-level concept in mobile gaming technology at ShowStoppers MWC 2024. The technology has been themed ‘Electrify Gaming Future’, and revolutionizes the mobile gaming experience via state-of-the-art features enhanced with AI.

The mobile gaming concept technology achieved an outstanding score of 2,215,639 in the AnTuTu benchmarks, thanks to the integration of the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, Infinix’s first CoolMax system, along with an AI management platform.

Tony Zhao, General Manager of Infinix, expressed his excitement about the new gaming technology and said,

‘With this electrifying innovation, we are taking mobile gaming to the next level and solidifying our position as a world-leading gaming smartphone provider. The latest technology from Infinix surpasses the competition, and we are thrilled to present this concept to the world of mobile gaming enthusiasts at ShowStoppers MWC. Game on!”

CoolMax: First Semiconductor and Air-Cooling System

Infinix’s new gaming technology takes full advantage of the CoolMax System. It is a revolutionary cooling solution that uses thermal-electric cooling (TEC) and the Peltier effect to smartly regulate temperature and dissipate heat from its components.

Setting a New Standard in the Gaming Industry:

Infinix proudly sets a new standard in the gaming industry by achieving a 2,215,639 benchmark score on AnTuTu. Moreover, the company ensures a visually captivating gaming experience with high screen refresh rates of up to 180 Hz for FHD+ resolution and 144 Hz for WQHD+ resolution.

Leading the Future of Mobile Gaming

Infinix’s AI algorithm dynamically changes core utilization based on diverse circumstances, intelligently assigning heavy visual tasks to the most powerful core and saving energy by utilizing smaller cores during periods of low visual demands. This AI-driven optimization guarantees that the chipset operates at peak efficiency without constantly operating at maximum performance, which can lead to reduced heat generation and lower temperature levels.