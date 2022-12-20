Intel Core i9-13980HX: Will It Be the Fastest Mobile Processor?

There had been many rumors and leaks swirling regarding Intel’s upcoming Raptor Lake processors. Intel’s 13th-generation mobile platform is expected to be a little complicated. Today, I am going to discuss some specs and key points regarding the Intel core i9 13980HX processor. Let’s see will it prove to be the best and fastest of all.

What we Know About Intel Core i9-13980HX

The upcoming Intel Core i-9 will be composed of two high-performance lines:

The Raptor Lake-HK (45 W)

Raptor Lake-HX (55 W)

The first will actually have a refresh of Alder Lake-H with up to 6 cores P “Golden Cove” (1 MB L2 / core) and 8 cores E “Gracemont”. In addition to that, performance “P” cores will be able to go up to 5.4 GHz with an overall base TDP of 45W. The Raptor Lake-HX line is expected to be more interesting with a monstrous Core i9-13980HX at the top. No doubt, this range is quite close to desktop CPUs with a base power of 55 W. Let me tell you that the Core i9-13900HX, Core i7-13700HX, Core i5-13xx0HX, and Core i3-13450HX are actually derivatives of Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K, Core i5-13600K, 13500 and 13400 respectively. The point notable here is that the Core i9-13980HX is expected to be a better-binned 13900HX with the same core and cache configuration. However, it will be a kind of “KS” version for laptops.

Is core i9-13980HX ahead of the next AMD?

If we compare the 13980HX to its elder brother of the 12th generation, then i9-13980HX will have double the L2 cache per core P and double the number of cores E. Isn’t it amazing? In addition, it will have a final configuration with 24 cores, and 32 threads. Last but not the least, in terms of frequencies, the Core i9-13980HX will come with a boost to 600 MHz more than its predecessors the Core i9-12950HX and Core i9-12900HX.

So, no doubt, this chip will obviously be integrated with very premium configurations. The whole range is expected to be positioned in front of the future Dragon Range of AMD. It will be one of the fastest processor ranges that will give tough competition to its rivals.

