Jazz Wifi & Mifi 4G Devices Internet Packages 2020

Jazz, the leading telecom company with a huge subscribers base in Pakistan, believes in high-quality connectivity. That’s why it struggles to provide the best services to the customers in order to stay in contact with their beloved ones. The company provides affordable Call, SMS and internet packages. To stay in touch with beloved ones and stay updated with the surroundings, Jazz is also offering affordable Wifi & Mifi 4G devices internet packages.

All those customers who are owning Jazz internet devices will get to know about all the affordable packages offered by Jazz in this article. The Jazz internet devices include Jazz super 4G WiFi, Super 4G wingle and Jazz Home WiFi.

Device Internet Packages Details

Package Price Details Validity Activation Code Basic Rs. 999 (Recharge Amount) 30 GB 30 Days (15 GB usable 1am to 9pm) *117*71# Status code *117*71*2# Regular Rs. 1500 (Recharge Amount) 60GB 30 Days (30 GB usable 1am to 9am) *117*73# Status code *117*73*2# Mega Rs. 2000 (Recharge Amount) 100GB 30 Days (50 GB usable 1am to 9am) *117*36# Status code *117*36*2# Heavy Rs. 2500 (Recharge Amount) 150GB 30 Days (75 GB usable 1am to 9am) *117*74# Status code *117*74*2# 3 Months Bundle Rs. 4000 (Recharge Amount) 36GB 90 Days (3 months) *117*15# Status code *117*17*2# 6 Months Bundle Rs. 10,000 (Recharge Amount) 75GB 180 Days (6 months) *117*16# Status code *117*18*2#

If you buy 60GB of RS.1500/ then you will get 3GB extra data for your mobile and if you buy 150GB of Rs.2500 then you will get 7GB data for mobile with Bundle Plus Offer.

Terms & Conditions:

All bundles are once-off & will not auto-subscribe

These bundles are also available on MBB SIM & Data SIM-only

Internet offers can be subscribed and consumed in 2G, 3G, and 4G networks

To Recharge and Bundle subscription, customer can visit nearest Jazz Retailer or use other options available to recharge any Jazz prepaid number

To Recharge, bundle subscription and check usage, dial *6363# from MBB Other Contact Number

To Recharge, bundle subscription and check usage, go to http://jazz.wifi/ via device WiFi and dial *6363#

Monthly bundles have dedicated MB quota for night usage (1am-9am) & remaining MB are useable 24hr Basic: 15GB (24hr) + 15GB (useable 1am-9am) @ Rs. 999 Regular: 30GB (24hr) + 30GB (useable 1am-9am) @ Rs. 1500 Heavy: 75GB (24hr) + 75GB (useable 1am-9am) @ Rs. 2500

Validity & Usage Priority: The validity of dedicated MB quota for night usage (1 am-9 am) & all-day usage (24hr) will be 30days Dedicated MB quota for night usage (1 am-9 am) will have higher usage priority Once night quota is consumed, usage will be done from quota available for 24hrs

Customer will continue to get the subscription, usage notification SMS on their MBB and Other Contact Number Threshold usage and expiry notifications will be triggered as per all-day usage (24hr) quota Updated SMS will contain details of MB quota for night usage (1 am-9 am) and all-day usage (24hr)

Double Data GBs are valid for all new subscriptions by any new & existing customer; existing subscriptions will be valid as per old quota & validities

PAYG & Overage charging is not allowed on MBB SIM & Data SIM, customers need to subscribe bundles for uninterrupted internet connectivity

On re-subscription within bundle validity, any remaining MBs will be added & validity will be as per new bundle

Multiple subscriptions of 3 months & 6-month bundle are not allowed, users can simultaneously subscribe to any other bundle

In the case of 3 & 6 Months bundle, volume quota will not be carried forward from one 30day cycle to another, i.e. any remaining MBs will expire after every cycle

Actual Internet speed will depend on multiple factors like device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from the site, etc.

All above-mentioned bundle prices are inclusive of fees and taxes

Source: Jazz

Features of Jazz Wifi Devices:





As mentioned before that the Jazz internet devices have three types, they are Jazz super 4G WiFi, Super 4G wingle and Jazz Home WiFi. Jazz Super 4G WiFi device comes with battery capacity 2300 mAh and with the support of micro SD card up to 32GB. It is offering you WPS WiFi. Moreover, the device offers you 4G speed up to 150Mbps. Jazz Super 4G wingle device also comes with the support of micro SD card up to 32GB. You can connect 12 devices to the Jazz Super 4G wingle at the same time. Jazz Home WiFi offers you long-range WiFi. It is providing you 4G speed up to 150Mbps.







How to Buy the Jazz Wifi Device?

If you are planning to buy any of Jazz WiFi devices then you can get that easily. You simply have to go to nearest Jazz point or retailers, then perform biometric verification and choose the bundle of your choice. For bundle subscription, you have to go to nearest Jazz retailer or simply dial *6363# from your device or Jazz other contact numbers.

RECHARGES & BUNDLE SUBSCRIPTION:

You can recharge your MBB number by following the steps given below:

Get Jazz load from the retailer, give MBB no

Recharge MBB from Jazz Cash Mobile Account

Use scratch card

connect to device WiFi and go to the device portal http://jazz.wifi/

connect to device wifi and use Jazz wifi app

Dial *6363# from registered MBB another contact number

SUBSCRIBE OR CHANGE BUNDLE:

Connect to your Jazz MBB device via wifi

log on to device portal http://jazz.wifi/

Dial USSD *6363#

Call Jazz helpline 111

Visit the nearest Jazz retailer

Dial *6363# from registered your Jazz another contact number

FAQs:

1) Which one is the MBB Contact number?

MBB Other Contact Number is the user’s mobile phone number that is tagged with their MBB device. This number can be a Jazz or other operator’s mobile number, but if users have a Jazz number registered as their MBB Contact Number then they can use USSD Menu *6363# to:

Recharge your MBB device

Subscribe to MBB bundles

Check remaining MBs of your MBB Bundles

2) How one can check MBB Other Contact Number?

To check the MBB other contact number then users have to connect to their Jazz MBB device via Wi-Fi Log on to the device portal http://jazz.wifi/ Dial USSD *6363# Select option 2 to check your MBB Contact Number



3) How one can Add/Change MBB Other Contact Number?

Connect to Jazz MBB device via Wi-Fi Log on to device portal http://jazz.wifi/ Dial USSD *6363# Select option 6 to Add/Change MBB Other Contact Number



4) Which customers are eligible for Bundle Plus Offer?

All MBB customers with valid prepaid Jazz/Warid numbers registered as MBB Contact Number are eligible for Bundle Plus Offer. This offer is not available on Data SIM.

5) How can one avail Bundle Plus Offer?

All the customers will automatically get additional data volume on their other contact number on every MBB bundle subscription

6) What is the validity of FREE GBs?

FREE GBs will be valid for 30 days from date of posting.

Jazz Articles you might love:

Jazz Balance Check Code

Jazz Advance Balance Code

Jazz Call Packages

Jazz Internet Packages

Jazz SMS Packages