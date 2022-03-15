Julian Assange Permission to Plead His Extradition has been Denied

Wikileaks is a name now everyone becomes familiar with. It is an organization that reveals internal news which you can call ‘leaks’ through some anonymous sources. The organization was in headlines in the past when some of the famous politicians of our country were exposed. This organization has information from the United States to the small town of China. They have anonymous sources that don’t disclose their names and identities. Yes! Exactly like the ones you see in the movies. They do their work undercover. The founder of Wikileaks is Julian Assange. Things are not as smooth for him like many famous personalities who remain in the spotlight for something unusual.

Allegation on Julian Assange

He is facing trials for some serious allegations these days. WikiLeaks’ revelation of sensitive US military papers about the Iraq and Afghanistan wars has led to espionage accusations against Assange. He may face a maximum penalty of 175 years in prison, while US officials have suggested that if convicted, his term will most likely be between 4 and 6 years.

His Request for Extradition is Denied

The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom rejected Julian Assange’s plea against extradition yesterday. Earlier in January, he was given the authority to petition the court. As per a statement made by the court, Assange’s request was denied. It is because “the request does not establish an arguable question of law.”

According to sources, Interior Minister Priti Patel should now certify the extradition verdict, which Assange can then contest through judicial review.

Assange’s Lawyer, Barry Pollack

After this verdict, the official lawyer, Barry Pollack also gave a statement. According to him, “Mr. Julian will continue to oppose extradition to the United States to accept criminal charges for releasing true and newsworthy material,”.

Let’s see what is coming next in this case!

