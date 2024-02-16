Pakistan IT Companies to Contribute $3.1b in 2024, Experts Say

At the Information Technology Career Fair, experts predicted that IT companies in Pakistan, focusing on services and products, would contribute around 3.1 billion dollars to the economy in 2024. The 13th Career Fair, organized by Punjab University’s Faculty of Computing & Information Technology (FCIT) and sponsored by Dubizzle Labs, featured over 65 leading IT companies from the software industry. They were seeking to hire graduates from FCIT, approximately 500 students specializing in computer science, software engineering, and information technology. The event was attended by PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, FCIT Dean Prof Dr Shahzad Sarwar, faculty members, and many students.

In his address, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood emphasized the importance of collective effort to help Pakistan overcome its challenges. He also commended the organizers for providing valuable career opportunities to students and highlighted the significance of scholarships and entrepreneurship. Punjab University Alumni Office, Placement and Alumni Office FCIT, Career Counseling & Placement Centre, Skill Development Centre, and Business Incubation Centre, set up various stalls to offer additional information to students.

FCIT Dean Prof Dr Shahzad Sarwar reiterated FCIT’s commitment to making a positive impact by delivering high-quality IT education and enhancing Pakistan’s presence in the global software market. He also highlighted FCIT’s reputation as a leading public sector institution in Pakistan, producing skilled graduates who hold key positions in multinational and national IT companies. The career fair aimed to help FCIT graduates match their skills with available job opportunities by facilitating interactions with recruitment executives and team leaders from various software houses. Moreover, participating companies conducted interviews, and tests, collected CVs, and presented technological trends and job descriptions to students.

Prof Shahzad Sarwar thanked the FCIT faculty members for their dedication to providing quality education. He also thanked Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood for his support in ensuring FCIT’s growth. The event served as a valuable platform for students to explore career options and for companies to connect with talented individuals, contributing to advancing Pakistan’s IT industry.

